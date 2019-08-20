Chris Kläfford on ‘America’s Got Talent:’ 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Quarterfinals 2 for America’s Got Talent season 14 airs live on NBC on Tuesday, August 20 and Wednesday, August 21 at 8/7c. One of the acts performing with the hope of earning America’s vote and advancing into the semi-finals is Swedish singer-songwriting Chris Kläfford.

Before he performs live during the AGT quarterfinals, here’s what you need to know about Chris Kläfford:

1. He Won Swedish Idol Season 13 in 2017

Although America’s Got Talent is Kläfford US-television competition debut, he is familiar with the pressure of performing live while millions of viewers watch on their TVs at home. ANd he knows how to excel in that kind of environment, too: he was the 2017 winner of “Swedish Idol,” Sweden’s version of the original reality TV singing competition, American Idol.

One of the songs that solidified his Swedish Idol win was his moving cover of “Imagine” by John Lennon. He chose to perform that cover again during his America’s Got Talent audition, and the judges were thoroughly impressed. His 2017 performance of the song has over 2.4 million views; the video, uploaded by the “Swedish Idol” Youtube account, is entitled “You won’t believe his voice – this is the best cover ever of ‘Imagine.’”

2. His Original Music Has Had Radio & Streaming Service Success

His Youtube channel’s “about” bio says “He’s by far the most successful [Swedish Idol] winner in years with a total of three top five singles on national radio in a year and more than 35 million streams, platinum sales and sold out concerts. He’s the only winner having both the #1 and #7 most streaming singles at the same time. His performance of Imagine is one of the most viewed on Youtube.” It also reveals that his releases of “Treading Water” and “Imagine” had platinum sales, and “What Happened to Us” was #1 on the radio chart.

In addition to his Youtube account, which includes both original songs and covers, his EP and several singles are currently available on Spotify.

3. Chris Has Been With His Girlfriend, Bob Linger, Since 2013

Glamour Fame reports that Chris met Bob online on Facebook in January 2013, and the two made their relationship official the following month.

According to Bob’s Instagram account, she is a photographer and she has been credited for taking many of Kläfford’s professional and promotional photos. Based on her recent Instagram posts, it seems that she is currently in the Los Angeles area to support Kläfford while he competes.

4. He Already Has a Solid Fanbase on Social Media & Spotify

Kläfford had a fan following even before his AGT audition, and since his initial success, that following has only increased. He currently has over 110,000 Instagram followers, 103,000 Youtube subscribers, and 708,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Many of his original fans were Swedish, but his AGT performances have grown his American fanbase. That kind of support will prove useful to Kläfford now that the shows are live and who makes it through and who gets eliminated is based on the votes of viewers watching at home.

5. He Is Set to Tour With Gyllene Tider in 2019

Even though Kläfford is currently competing on America’s Got Talent, his Youtube bio says that he was supposed to spend part of the year touring in Sweden with the band Gyllene Tider for their farewell tour.

According to Gyllene Tider’s website, the tour dates were from July 4 through August 18, two days before Kläfford’s live quarterfinals performance for AGT. Since his audition and judge cuts performances were pre-recorded, it is possible that he was able to tour for that month and a half with Gyllene Tider, amassing even more on-stage experience before resuming competition on AGT.