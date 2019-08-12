Christian Estrada: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Estrada is a newcomer tonight on Bachelor In Paradise, but he’s about to stir up some major drama.

Interested in learning more about Estrada? Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

1. He Played Semi-Professional Soccer

According to his ABC Bachelor Bio, Christian, who competed on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, played semi-professional soccer in the US until he was forced to quit because of an injury.

Bachelor Nation’s wiki reports that Christian, who was eliminated on week 1 of The Bachelorette, was born in Mexico and moved to the US when he was three.

He says his biggest fear is spilling something on himself in front of a date.

2. He Recently Made Headlines for Flirting with ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson

Last week, Screen Rant reported that 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson was caught flirting with Estrada on her Instagram stories. The outlet wrote, “It looks like this could be a reality TV crossover couple in the making.”

Ashley was originally in a relationship with Jay Smith. The couple met in Jamaica and married in May 2018, but their relationship was plagued with issues of infidelity. As Screen Rant notes, during season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Ashley found out Jay slept with another woman.

They write, “…Ashley found out that Jay had slept with another woman in the bathroom of his tattoo apprenticeship. She then immediately kicked him out and filed for divorce, though she ultimately withdrew the papers nine days after initially filing for divorce to try to work on their relationship.”

In May, Your Tango reported that the divorce was finalized.

3. He Is a Model and Actor

Christian’s Instagram bio reveals that he is a model, actor, and entrepreneur.

To date, the reality TV star has over 35k followers on his Instagram.

3. He Gets in a Fight on BIP

All season, producers of BIP have been teasing a fight in the previews, and it turns out, Christian is involved in that altercation.

Reality Steve writes that it all goes down during a cocktail party when Christian and Nicole are off by themselves having a conversation.

Reality Steve writes, “Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him. Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show. You saw a clip of how this goes down on the promo that ran last night.”

5. He Gets Kicked off the Show Early

Things may have been looking up between Christian and Nicole, but unfortunately, Christian doesn’t get to spend too much time in paradise.

After his fight with Jordan, he (and Kimball) both get kicked off the show. Seems fights certainly do not go down well in paradise.

Be sure to watch all the drama unravel on a new episode of Bachelor In Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.