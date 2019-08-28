Clay Harbor’s Ex-Girlfriend Angela Amezcua Appears on BIP 2019

Clay Harbor has been hitting it off with Nicole Lopez-Alvar on Bachelor in Paradise 2019, but, at the start of the season, his relationship with ex-girlfriend Angela Amezcua was put on blast by another cast member. Amezcua has not been a part of BIP, but, on the episode with Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone’s wedding, Amezcua shows up as part of the big day. This puts Harbor on edge because he was taking Lopez-Alvar as his date.

Lopez-Alvar said she was there to support her new man, who was nervous about seeing his ex since it’s the first time he’s seen her since their breakup.

Harbor and Amezcua were first reported dating in September 2018, according to Women’s Health, and the two were set up together by Chris Randone.

At the beginning of the season, BIP cast member Annaliese Puccini, who was eliminated early on, confronted Harbor about his relationship with Amezcua. Reality Steve reported that “Because she is friends with Angela, Clay’s ex-girlfriend, she wasn’t happy Clay was on the show and felt he broke up with Angela so he could do it. She confronted Clay with this.” But, this subject didn’t go much further than their conversation.

Are Clay Harbor and Nicole Lopez-Alvar Still Together?

So, does Harbor end up with Amezcua or Lopez-Alvar on BIP? For SPOILERS on what happens this season, read on below.

Well, according to Reality Steve, Harbor and Amezcua make it to the end and go on an overnight date together. However, they do not leave Paradise engaged or even as a couple. Reality Steve stated that, “On ‘Decision Day,’ Nicole breaks up with Clay because he won’t tell her he’s in love with her/won’t propose. So they leave broken up.”

Who Is Angela Amezcua?

Amezcua appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and she was eliminated on night one. According to Hollywood Life, Amezcua appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and spent a lot of her time with Eric Bigger, but he left the show, as he could not commit.