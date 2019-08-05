Clay Harbor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Clay Harbor first won over America’s hearts while appearing on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. As luck would have it, the former Philadelphia Eagles’ tight-end and current NFL free agent got injured during a silly game of flag football during a group date, and had to excuse himself from the show to seek medical treatment, and his goodbye to Becca left them both in tears.

Afterward, the 32-year-old athlete dated Angela Amezcua, a former contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, but the relationship didn’t last. Now they are both set to appear on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise as single contestants.

Born in Libertyville, Illinois, but raised in Waukegan and downstate Dwight, Clay is excited to get another chance at finding love. The 32-year-old only appeared on three episodes during his stint on The Bachelorette, and he’s hoping to stick around a little bit longer in Paradise. And if he doesn’t, there are rumors that Clay is being considered to become the next star of The Bachelor.

Here’s what you need to know about Clay Harbor….

1. Clay Had Surgery After Leaving ‘The Bachelorette’

The NFL free agent was not milking his injury in order to leave The Bachelorette early. After his tearful goodbye to Becca, it was revealed that he tore a ligament in his wrist and proceeded to have surgery. After rehab, Clay continued to work and train for the upcoming NFL season, but failed to make it onto a team during 2018. Despite his injuries and time off, according to Over the Cap, Clay has earned a total an estimated $8 million during his NFL career.

Clay trains at TC Boost in Chicago, and practices catching passes with Northwestern quarterback and NFL draft hopeful, Clayton Thorson. In an interview with NJ Advance Media he said, “I still have a passion for the game. It’s what I love. I wake up in the morning and that’s what I want to do.”

2. He Dated Former ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Angela Amezcua

If I had a rose to give she would get it EVERY time 😍🌹 pic.twitter.com/CTAZb4JTBQ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 5, 2018

When Clay Harbor and former Bachelor constant Angela Amezcua went public with their relationship, fans of the franchise shipped it. After Clay was forced to cut his chances Becca, and Angela was jilted in Paradise by Eric Bigger, they were set up by another fellow Bachelor Nation star, Chris Randone, and appeared to be a perfect match.

Playing to his audience last August, Clayed tweeted a photo of the couple writing, “If I had a rose to give she would get it EVERY time.” While Amezcua posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Paradise Found.”

However, the beloved couple eventually broke up after dating for seven months, and confirmed their split in March. Now, they are both appearing on Season 6 of Paradise as single contestants.

3. Clay was a 4th Round Pick of the NFL Draft

After high school, Clay went on to play college football at Missouri State University. He started out as a wide-receiver, but eventually shifted to the tight-end position. At 6 foot, 3 inches, and weighing at 252 pounds, he was twice named as Missouri State’s Offensive Player of the Year.

In 2010, Clay Harbor was elected into the elite group of football players drafted into the NFL. In the fourth round, the tight-end was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he played for three seasons between 2010 and 2012.

4. Clay Has Been Signed to Five NFL Teams

When the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t renew his contract in 2013, Clay was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played for three seasons. In 2016, he played three games with the New England Patriots, but finished the season playing with the Detroit Lions. In 2017, he signed a $900,000 one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, but was placed on Injury Reserve after suffering a season-ending wrist injury during training camp, the same wrist he re-injured on The Bachelorette.

“It’s unbelievable,” Harbor said, back in March. “My body has made a miraculous turnaround. I’m feeling really good.” According to ESPN, his career stats include 114 receptions, 1,170 yards, and eight touchdowns.

5. There are Rumors He Could Become the Next ‘Bachelor’

Naturally, there are always rumors flying around as to who will become the next star of The Bachelor, and while Hannah Brown left a fresh pile of suitors primed to take the plum role come January, there’s a chance producers pluck a man from a previous season instead, as they did with Nick Viall.

Clay appears to have all the makings of a Bachelor star. He’s popular on Instagram, remains friendly with all his fellow contestants, and is a devout family man. Clay is incredibly tight parents, Donna and Jeff, his two siblings, and continuously posts sweet photos of him hanging out with his elderly grandmothers.

Plus, if Clay is named as the next Bachelor, he would be making history as the franchise’s first bi-racial star.

