CMA Fest 2019 Performers & Performances on TV

The CMA Festival for 2019 took place this past June, but, it airs tonight, on August 4, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC TV channel. Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini hosted the big event, so they will be shown carrying out their hosting duties, among their fellow music artists who took the stage as performers. Bobby Bones also appeared as a guest host for the night. Read on below for a rundown on the performers and their performances.

CMA Fest 2019 Performers

The lineup of performers for this year’s event included Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Hosts Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini also performed.

Taste of Country reported that Miranda Lambert opened up the show with a “Mutt March,” which featured tons of pups parading around. For Thomas Rhett’s performance, he was joined by Jon Pardi to deliver a rendition of “Beer Can’t Fix”. For Eric Church’s set, he went through a bunch of songs, performing “Mistress Named Music,” “Drink in My Hand,” “Creepin’,” “Springsteen,” “Talladega,” “Smoke a Little Smoke,” and “Some of It”. Luke Bryan performed his song “Knockin’ Boots”, but, what wasn’t shown was him performing Bon Jovi’s classic hit “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

CMA Fest 2019 Performances

When it comes to the actual performances that will be shown on ABC’s broadcast of the event, Pop Culture has reported the following list:

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Kelsea Ballerini and The Chainsmokers – “This Feeling”

Dierks Bentley – “Living”

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Brothers Osborne and Brooks & Dunn– “Hard Workin’ Man”

Brothers Osborne with Brooks & Dunn and Ashley McBryde – “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Luke Bryan – “Knockin’ Boots”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Dan + Shay – “All To Myself”

Florida Georgia Line – “Talk You Out Of It”

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In A Small Town”

Chris Janson – “Good Vibes”

Miranda Lambert – “Locomotive”

Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban – “Old Town Road”

Little Big Town – “The Daughters”

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs – “Real Good Man”

Midland – “Mr. Lonely”

Maren Morris – “Girl”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “Common”

Old Dominion – “Make It Sweet”

Pistol Annies – “Sugar Daddy”

Rascal Flatts – “Back to Life”

Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Thomas Rhett – “Look What God Gave Her” and “T-Shirt”

Carrie Underwood – “Southbound”

Carrie Underwood and Joan Jett – Medley of “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Bad Reputation,” Crimson and Clover,” “Fresh Start” and “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll”

Keith Urban – “We Were”

Brett Young – “Here Tonight”

CMA Fest 2019 Performances Not Shown

There were many performances that didn’t make it to the TV broadcast, and, according to CMA World, they included A Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jessie James Decker, Gavin DeGraw, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Farr, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Gone West, Riley Green, Hunter Hayes, Walker Hayes, High Valley, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Eric Paslay, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn, Mason Ramsey, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Kiefer Sutherland, Morgan Wallen, Aaron Watson, Keith Anderson, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Charles Esten, Andy Griggs, Halfway to Hazard, Ty Herndon, Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, Little Texas, Lonestar, The Marshall Tucker Band, Kendell Marvel, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Lorrie Morgan, The Nelsons, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O’Neal, The Road Hammers, Ray Scott, Shenandoah, Sister Hazel, Ricky Skaggs, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Darryl Worley.

Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, stated in a press release that, “This year’s CMA Fest offers something for every music fan. From surprise collaborations to some of country music’s most exciting, emerging and legendary talent, we’re excited to bring the festival to millions of fans around the world later this summer.”