Cory Wharton’s Girlfriend Taylor Selfridge’s Twitter Controversy

On Teen Mom OG, Cheyenne Floyd confronts baby daddy Cory Wharton’s girlfriend Taylor Selfridge over controversial tweets from her past. During a call on FaceTime, Floyd tells Wharton that she doesn’t feel comfortable with Selfridge around their daughter Ryder, explaining, “I’m never going to feel comfortable having her around Ryder until we address her racist tweets.” She further stated, “I wouldn’t feel right as her mother and I’m black without addressing the elephant in the room.”

According to OK!, the Twitter controversy is from 2013. One of the tweets that stirred up backlash accusing Selfridge of being racist, read, “Asked my dad to help me wrap “The only kind of ‘wrapping’ I do is ‘nigga wrap’.” Another tweet stated, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the black people cause they scare me.” Other tweets of hers stated, “I hate it when white girls talk like they’re black,” and “Black pussy is probably really scary.”

Have a look at some of the tweets in the below Instagram posts.

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Are Still Together

Cory Wharton clearly doesn’t have issues about what Selfridge previously tweeted, since they are still together today, according to Glamour Fame. Wharton previously wrote on Twitter that he didn’t care what other people think. Wharton wrote, “Everybody has opinions nowadays some people just need to shut the hell up, especially if you have nothing to do with the situation.”

When talking about their relationship today, Selfridge told Us Weekly, “Cory and I do have a serious relationship. We haven’t talked about getting married maybe in the future but we’re just enjoying our relationship and getting stronger every day. I could see myself with him for a long time. We already stay together almost every day and we work well together.”

Cheyenne Floyd Has Had Issues With Cory’s Girlfriend In the Past

According to Radar Online, Floyd previously told Wharton on Teen Mom OG that she felt he “could do better” when it came to dating Selfridge. After the footage aired, Selfridge’s response was, “Obviously it doesn’t feel good to hear that she said that about me … That’s fine if everyone else thinks he can do better. But it’s about what he thinks, not everyone else … I’m used to people talking about me negatively so I don’t lose sleep over it anymore.”

Selfridge also revealed to Radar Online that, “There was tension with Cheyenne and I at the beginning of Cory and I’s relationship.”

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s Instagram accounts are currently set to private.

Tune in to MTV on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT ad 8 p.m. CT to watch Teen Mom OG and see how Wharton's relationship with Selfridge plays out, how he and Floyd settle their differences, and how Floyd juggles her own relationship with new boyfriend Matt.

