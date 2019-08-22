Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Cruel Summer is the second track on the Lover album, Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album. Lover releases in full on August 23, but the lyrics to all 18 of the songs were released on August 22.

Based off of an Easter egg nestled in Swift’s recent ad for Amazon, Cruel Summer is believed to be the next single off of the Lover album. And according to Pitchfork, Cruel Summer features a collaboration with St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark. Jack Antonoff is also credited on the song; he is attached to eight songs on the new album.

Here’s what you need to know:

Full Lyrics to Cruel Summer Released Early, Then Taken Down

Guys the “cruel summer” lyrics got leaked 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a4a8SXTEKu — Taylor Swift (@tayIors_swift) August 21, 2019

In what seemed like a massive accident, Genius released the lyrics to all 18 of Swift’s upcoming songs on Lover. The lyrics were available for several hours before finally being taken down.

Some of the lyrics appear to be screen-shotted above. Others are speculating that the lyric “summer’s a knife” is from Cruel Summer. That lyrics will be on a shirt in the upcoming Stella McCartey/Swift clothing line collaboration. Others have speculated that that lyric is from Death by a Thousand Cuts.

"Summer's a knife"… are these lyrics for death by a thousand cuts or cruel summer?? #Lover pic.twitter.com/p8z5Fn3HNq — Rebecca (@RebeccaWong27) August 20, 2019

Many Swifties who claim to have gone to Secret Sessions for the Lover album list Cruel Summer as one of the best songs on the album.

One fan tweeted, “everyone who met her in secret sessions has said track 2 is a bop …. which is cruel summer”

Cruel Summer Meaning & Easter Eggs: All the Fan Theories

taylor’s next single will be cruel summer and she’ll sing it live for the first time on ellen. calling it now pic.twitter.com/oNrqrQadTk — taylor 🦋 (@taylorandwine) August 20, 2019

Cruel Summer has been plugged a number of times in Swift’s recent work, so subtly that it might have escaped notice if not for the shrewd eye of the Swiftie universe.

Some of those clues are collected by a fan above. In the top right, is a butterfly whose wings reveal “Cruel Summer” for a single moment in the Amazon ad. See if you can spot the moment in the official ad below:

In addition to that little Easter egg, “cruel summer” is also the tattoo getting done in the music video for ME!.