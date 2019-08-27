Who Quits on Dance Moms Season 8 Episode 15 Tonight?

On the newest episode of Dance Moms, airing Tuesday, August 27, another young member of the Abby Lee Dance Company and her mom will be leaving the team.

The official synopsis for the episode, entitled ” “With only one week until nationals, the pressure is on for the ALDC; Abby choreographs her most personal group dance yet; Brady and Pressley go head-to-head for the chance of dancing solos at nationals; one team member quits unexpectedly.”

So, who is the team member leaving? Here’s what we know:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS below.

According to Youtube channel DMTV, Sarah Georgiana is the team member. In a season 8 episode 15 spoilers video shared by the account, it is revealed that “Sarah is the team member who leaves this week. It is unknown exactly why but it is likely to have something to do with the Studio 19 drama and the other moms.”

A clip released by Lifetime shows extended coverage of the confrontation between Michelle and the other moms that likely influenced her decision to pull her daughter from ALDC. The other moms did not like Michelle’s connection to rival dance studio Studio 19, and Ashley (Pressley’s mom) was particularly unhappy with Michelle. After Michelle told Abby Lee about what was happening in the viewing gallery, the moms accused her of being a coward. Meanwhile, Brady and GiaNina tried to console Sarah and keep the peace as the young dancers overheard their mothers fighting.

Although the episode synopsis says that she “quits unexpectedly,” it may not come as a surprise to the reality show’s dedicated fans following last week’s drama. One person wrote in the DMTV video comments “How is this unexpected? Sarah literally wanted to leave the episode before.” Another said “For the first time I did not think the nastiness was scripted. Michelle truly looked devastated while the moms attacked her. This then, is not a surprising outcome.”

The official cast bio for Sarah and her mom Michelle reads “Full time dance mom Michelle is a Pittsburgh native who has many friends in common with Abby. She has yet to find the perfect studio for Sarah and is hoping the ALDC will be it.” Evidently, ALDC did not turn out to be what they were looking for in a competitive dance environment.

Sarah is hardly the first member of ALDC to leave the competitive team and the show. In fact, the show no longer has any of its original cast members, including Maddie Ziegler and JoJo Siwa, who each rose to fame in the dance, acting, and modeling worlds after their time on Dance Moms. As of now, it is unclear if Sarah is gone from the Abby Lee Dance Studio for good, or if she and her mom will change their minds and return. Furthermore, if she is completely off the ALDC team, it is unclear if she will stay involved as a cast member of the Dance Moms series, or if she will branch out on her own like several of her predecessors.

Tune in to new episodes of Dance Moms season 8, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.