Daylight: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Hidden Easter Eggs

Daylight is the final song on Taylor Swift’s Lover album. It’s also the alternate name for the seventh studio album, as Swift revealed during a YouTube live lounge in the hours leading up to the album’s release.

Though Daylight is the last track on the album, it might be the most romantic and profound song of all eighteen tracks. Throughout the song, Swift compares her new relationship to coming up for daylight after “sleeping so long in a twenty year dark night.”

The song ends with an uplifting surprise memo by Swift:

“I wanna be defined by the things that I love

Not the things I hate

Not the things that I’m afraid of, I’m afraid of

Not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night

I, I just think that

You are what you love”

Daylight Full Lyrics: ‘I Only See Daylight’

Here are the full lyrics to Daylight, per Genius:

[Verse 1]

My love was as cruel as the cities I lived in

Everyone looked worse in the light

There are so many lines that I’ve crossed unforgiven

I’ll tell you the truth, but never goodbye

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

I’ve been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

And now I see daylight, I only see daylight

[Verse 2]

Luck of the draw only draws the unlucky

And so I became the butt of the joke

I wounded the good and I trusted the wicked

Clearing the air, I breathed in the smoke

Maybe you ran with the wolves and refused to settle down

Maybe I’ve stormed out of every single room in this town

Threw out our cloaks and our daggers because it’s morning now

It’s brighter now, now

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

I’ve been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I’m wide awake)

And now I see daylight (Daylight), I only see daylight (Daylight)

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

[Bridge]

And I can still see it all (In my mind)

All of you, all of me (Intertwined)

I once believed love would be (Black and white)

But it’s golden (Golden)

And I can still see it all (In my head)

Back and forth from New York (Singing in your bed)

I once believed love would be (Burning red)

But it’s golden

Like daylight, like daylight

Like daylight, daylight

[Chorus]

I don’t wanna look at anything else now that I saw you

(I can never look away)

I don’t wanna think of anything else now that I thought of you

(Things will never be the same)

I’ve been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night

(Now I’m wide awake)

And now I see daylight (I see daylight), I only see daylight (Ah)

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight (Ah)

(And I can still see it all)

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

(And I can still see it all, back and forth from New York)

I only see daylight, daylight, daylight, daylight

(I once believed love would be)

[Outro]

Like daylight

It’s golden like daylight

You gotta step into the daylight and let it go

Just let it go, let it go

I wanna be defined by the things that I love

Not the things I hate

Not the things that I’m afraid of, I’m afraid of

Not the things that haunt me in the middle of the night

I, I just think that

You are what you love

Daylight Song Meaning & Hidden Easter Eggs

Daylight is a song of redemption and romance. Swift sings about coming out of a “20 year dark night” that she was stuck in. She also talks about enduring “loves as cruel as the cities she lived in.”

There are many references to Alwyn in the song. For example, she talks about flying back and forth between London and New York City: “Back and forth from New York (Singing in your bed)”

She also seems to reference a “golden” love. However, that also appears to be a callback to something Swift wrote in the Red album: “I once believed that love would be burning red but it’s golden.”