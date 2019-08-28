Do Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Break Up on BIP 2019?

When Caelynn Miller-Keyes appeared on Bachelor in Paradise 2019, she was very emotional, over issues she had with cast member Blake Horstmann. Horstmann is outed as a player by Miller-Keyes to the other people on the show, but Horstmann still ends up having romantic moments with other women. Then, Dean Unglert appeared in Paradise and hit it off with Miller-Keyes, but, in recent episodes, Miller-Keyes started to have her doubts.

Last season, Unglert got a reputation as a player, so Miller-Keyes received some warnings about Unglert, too look out for herself. So, Miller-Keyes sat down with Unglert to discuss her concerns, but she left the conversation worried that their relationship would end after BIP.

Then, on her birthday, Unglert made it a point to celebrate her special day, which brightened her mood. He also gave her a rose at that rose ceremony. So, did this mean that Unglert was committed to being with Miller-Keyes? Before we get into the spoilers on whether or not the couple breaks up this season, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

Dean Unglert Dumps Caelynn Miller-Keyes

After giving Miller-Keyes his rose, Unglert decides to leave the show. Miller-Keyes thanks him for a great birthday, but her happiness doesn’t last for too long. Unglert tells her that they need to talk and some of the other cast members are confused about what Unglert could be saying to her. Unglert tells Miller-Keyes that he didn’t expect to like her as much as he did. He tells her that she’s amazing, but that he won’t be able to get where she needs him to be at the end of the season. And so, Unglert tells Miller-Keyes that he thinks he should go home.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Dates Connor Saeli

Miller-Keyes doesn’t stay broken-hearted for too long, as Connor Saeli joins the show and takes her out on a date. She then starts dating him on the show.

Dean Unglert Returns to “Bachelor in Paradise”

Later on, Unglert has a change of heart and returns to the show. Reality Steve reported, “Dean comes back and takes Caelynn with him. While she’s with Connor (someone she told people beforehand is the one guy she came on the show for), Dean shows up, pulls her aside, Caelynn is going back and forth talking between Dean and Connor, then starts making out with Dean and leaves with him. Connor is crushed. All I know is I read in many post Colton interviews that Caelynn said she was looking for a good Christian boy, and she ends up doing this. Obviously you’ve seen the numerous pictures of Caelynn and Dean together in Europe post show, so yeah, makes all the sense in the world. Good luck you two. Or should I say good luck Caelynn.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert Are Still Together

Dean Unglert and Miller-Keyes do not get engaged on the show, but they are still together today, according to Refinery29.