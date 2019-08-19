Dean Unglert & Kristina Schulman’s Dating History & Break Up

Dean Unglert is searching for love on the latest season of Bachelor In Paradise. He’s also had to contend with a love from the past, in the guise of ex-girlfriend and reality star Kristina Schulman. The forced interactions between the BIP alumni led many to look into Dean and Kristina’s past, and the reasons behind their infamous breakup.

Unglert and Schulman started dating during season four of Bachelor In Paradise. The couple were instantly drawn to each other, but things took a turn for the dramatic when it was revealed that Unglert was also romancing cast member Danielle Lombard on the side. “I don’t want to be made a fool,” Schulman said at the time. I’ve had enough relationships in the past where I’ve been put second and that’s what it feels like. I just don’t want to be in the most romantic setting and watch the guy you like get romantically involved with another girl.”

Unglert & Schulman Began Dating & Split Up During ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4

Unglert’s scandalous love triangle crashed and burned, as Schulman quit three weeks into the season, and Lombard broke up with him the following week. That said, Unglert said that he and Schulman were able to reconcile after the season concluded, and maintain a close friendship. “Kristina’s great. You know, her and I had to sit down and talk to each other and hopefully there’s a time that we can figure it out and see what happens from there,” the former told Us Weekly in 2017. “But we’re just for now casually talking and seeing if there’s anything there.”

Unglert also owned up to his romantic missteps during an appearance on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast. “I put my foot in my mouth every chance I possibly get. I probably will do it many, many, many more times,” he admitted. “I think that was coming off a heated moment and I learned some things I didn’t like. I was beside myself and I was upset; I was venting and I was being extreme and radical because of those things.”

Unglert Admits That He Was to Blame for His Breakup with Schulman

Schulman also spoke positively of her recent interactions with Unglert. “I think he did grow from Paradise,” she told People. “We had multiple conversations since Paradise and before Winter Games and I do believe he has good intentions in dating. It’s just when you’re young, you’re learning. You have to make mistakes to learn.”

Unglert said that their interaction on the current season of Bachelor In Paradise is not as awkward as fans might think. “So walking into Paradise for the second time with one of my exes on the beach… you would think it would be a little awkward. But in all honesty, it wasn’t,” he said, adding that he had texted Schulman beforehand. “I basically was telling her I hope this isn’t going to be awkward,” he explained. “If you’re interested in someone down there, I hope you know that you have my vote of confidence or, like, my vote of support for you.”