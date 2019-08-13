Dean Unglert’s Mustache: Do Fans Hate It or Love It?

Dean Unglert is sporting a mustache on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, and the Internet has some thoughts.

So, let’s talk about this Dean Unglert ‘stache situation.

When Dean was on Season 4 of BIP, he found himself caught up in a messy love triangle. So maybe the mustache is a lucky charm? Or maybe it’s a trick to ward off too many women at once? He’s apparently been living the van life, so maybe shaving just doesn’t fit his current lifestyle.

Here’s what fans had to say about Dean Unglert’s mustache:

Dean Unglert Fan Says He Looks Like ‘A Snack that Needs to be Rinsed Off’

Dean Unglert shared a photo from “somewhere on the road”, captioning it “free & filthy & happy.”

“Looking like a snack… that needs to be rinsed off,” one fan replied on Instagram.

The comment prompted a back and forth between Dean and some fans.

“don’t be scared. it’s organic,” Dean answered.

“5 second rule…” a woman replied back.

A man posited in a separate comment, “Can one really be happy without a lushes[sic] mustache?”

The mustache also prompted some puns.

“But wait a sec, I mustache you a question,” a fan said.

Some Fans Love Dean Unglert’s Mustache

Dean shared a photo from Coldwater Canyon Park near Beverly Hills with his mustache in its fullest glory.

“Love the mustache look on you! :)” a fan wrote.

“The stache date me already” another wrote.

“I actually did[sic] the mustache on you!” wrote another.

Other Fans Had Strong Words Against Dean Unglert’s ‘Stache

Some of Dean’s fans preferred him without the mustache.

“I’m going to be brutally honest I’m not digging the long hair or the mustache,” one person wrote.

“Ur gross,” another person said.

Twitter Talks About Dean Unglert’s Mustache

Twitter was abuzz with talk about Dean Unglert’s mustache, with some fans loving it and some hating it.

Excited to see the handsome Dean Unglert & his mustache! #BachelorInParadise — Tori 🎭 (@torinspiration) August 6, 2019

“Excited to see the handsome Dean Unglert & his mustache! #BachelorInParadise” one person wrote.

Can people stop hating on @deanie_babies mustache. The long hair and mustache really gave me more reason for him to be my favorite person in the bachelor franchise. — 🌱LeannimalⓋ ✨ (@Leannabeth27) August 5, 2019

“Can people stop hating on @deanie_babies mustache. The long hair and mustache really gave me more reason for him to be my favorite person in the bachelor franchise,” another person said.

Dean Unglert. Solely based on previous BIP appearances and that hideous mustache. — GeorgiaGirl (@LishaYeary) August 6, 2019

“Dean Unglert. Solely based on previous BIP appearances and that hideous mustache,” another person replied in a tweet.

The mustache is awful. Way worse. — Sarah (@sarcollins21) August 11, 2019

“The mustache is awful. Way worse,” another person wrote on Twitter.

At least one person hated the mustache but loves Dean.

@deanie_babies will always have a special place in my heart 🤷🏼‍♀️ even with the mustache 😛🥰 — Megan (@megan___ellen) August 6, 2019

“@deanie_babies will always have a special place in my heart 🤷🏼‍♀️ even with the mustache,” a fan wrote.

Dean Unglert’s Mustache Gets Its Own Twitter Handle

Dean Unglert’s mustache even got its own Twitter handle, although it didn’t pick up much steam. “deanie_babies_mustache” was created in July, and had 0 followers August 12.

“I’m what you never knew you never wanted to see,” the account said.

The account had just two tweets, both posted on July 15.

“You weren’t expecting me, were you?” the first tweet said.

Maybe I'm @deanie_babies mustache. Maybe I belong to William H. Macy in Boogie Nights. No one knows for sure. @BachInParadise — deanie_babies_mustache (@deaniestache) July 16, 2019

“Maybe I’m @deanie_babies mustache. Maybe I belong to William H. Macy in Boogie Nights. No one knows for sure. @BachInParadise” the second tweet said.