Death by a Thousand Cuts: Song Meaning, Lyrics, & Easter Eggs

“Death by a Thousand Cuts” is the tenth track on Taylor Swift’s “Lover” album. The song is about the challenge of getting over a lover, and references a form of torture in ancient China where a prisoner would slowly bleed to death from thousands of small cuts.

Even before the song released to the public, it was a fan favorite in Secret Sessions. One fan wrote, “I read something from a secret sessioner that Taylor had to leave the room when they played track 10 because it was so emotional for her. This is ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts’. I am so curious to hear this track.”

Even though Death by a Thousand Cuts covers relatively dark subject matter, the music itself follows in the vein of the rest of the album: light, catchy, almost whimsical.

Death by a Thousand Cuts Full Lyrics

Here are the full lyrics to Death by a Thousand Cuts, per Genius:

[Intro]

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

My, my, my, my

[Chorus]

Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts

Flashbacks waking me up

I get drunk, but it’s not enough

’Cause the morning comes and you’re not my baby

I look through the windows of this love

Even though we boarded them up

Chandelier still flickering here

‘Cause I can’t pretend it’s okay when it’s not

It’s death by a thousand cuts

[Verse 1]

I dress to kill my time, I take the long way home

I ask the traffic lights if it’ll be alright

They say, “I don’t know”

And what once was ours is no one’s now

I see you everywhere, the only thing we share

Is this small town

You said it was a great love, one for the ages

But if the story’s over, why am I still writing pages?

[Chorus]

Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts

Flashbacks waking me up

I get drunk, but it’s not enough

’Cause the morning comes and you’re not my baby

I look through the windows of this love

Even though we boarded them up

Chandelier still flickering here

’Cause I can’t pretend it’s okay when it’s not

It’s death by a thousand cuts

[Verse 2]

My heart, my hips, my body, my love

Tryna find a part of me that you didn’t touch

Gave up on me like I was a bad drug

Now I’m searching for signs in a haunted club

Our songs, our films, united, we stand

Our country, guess it was a lawless land

Why are my fears at the touch of your hands?

Paper cut stains from my paper-thin plans

My time, my wine, my spirit, my trust

Tryna find a part of me you didn’t take up

Gave you so much, but it wasn’t enough

But I’ll be alright, it’s just a thousand cuts

[Chorus]

I get drunk, but it’s not enough

‘Cause you’re not my baby

I look through the windows of this love

Even though we boarded them up

Chandelier still flickering here

‘Cause I can’t pretend it’s okay when it’s not

No, it’s not

It’s death by a thousand cuts (You didn’t touch)

[Post-Chorus]

Tryna find a part of me that you didn’t touch

My body, my love, my trust (It’s death by a thousand cuts)

But it wasn’t enough, it wasn’t enough, no, no

[Outro]

I take the long way home

I ask the traffic lights if it’ll be alright

They say, “I don’t know”

Death by a Thousand Cuts: Song Meaning & Easter Eggs

Okay a thought, “death by a thousand cuts” .. remember the ceiling in ME! ? What if it’s not physical cuts but like the CUTS of a diamond pic.twitter.com/tRXt8sckbz — your AMARAcan Queen ™ | LOVER OUT 8.23 (fan) (@pommomara) August 20, 2019

Death by a Thousand Cuts seems to be about the challenge of being apart from or breaking up with a lover. However, it also offers several callbacks to an older song of Swift’s called Mary’s Song. Between the repeated “my my my” lyrics, and the references to a small town, fans have spotted the connection.

This song definitely doesn’t seem to be about Alwyn, who Swift is still dating — but it does make reference to certain images Swift has used in songs for Alwyn in the past. For example, Swift talks about a lover helping to board up a house before a storm with her in the song Call it What You Want, from the Reputation album.