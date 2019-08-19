Deavan Clegg’s Children & Family on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deavan Clegg, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Jihoon Lee – a son named Taeyang Scuti Lee – earlier this year. The couple finally shared photos of the little boy on Instagram last week, along with details on his birth and Clegg’s complications with labor.

Clegg also has a daughter from a previous relationship, named Drascilla, who Clegg says is “such a big help” and “the best big sister” to her new baby brother. Here’s what you need to know about Clegg’s children and family:

1. Clegg & Lee Didn’t Share Pictures of Taeyang Until His Birth Was Documented on 90 Day Fiancé

Clegg and Lee had been keeping relatively quiet about their son’s birth up until last week’s episode aired, which documented Taeyang’s birth. Fans already knew that Clegg was pregnant, as her pregnancy had been covered extensively on the show, but Clegg and Lee otherwise kept details of their son and his birth under wraps until the August 13 episode premiered.

“Our beautiful Taeyang Scuti Lee I am so blessed to have you in my life,” Clegg posted on Instagram following last week’s episode. “Mommy loves you so much. I’m so happy I can finally show you to the world our amazing miracle you are so loved by mommy, daddy, and sissy.”

Clegg told fans during a July Instagram Q&A that she and Lee chose to keep details about their son from the media on their own accord, and not because they were contractually obligated by TLC, although she did write that she was excited to “finally show [him] to the world” on the post above.

2. She Had a Rough Time Delivering Taeyang, Who Ended up in NICU After Popping Two Holes in His Lungs

Clegg shared another picture of her sweet baby boy the same night, explaining that she had a tough time giving birth to Taeyang. The caption of the photo above talks about how she was alone in the hospital for five days with Taeyang in NICU after he popped two holes in his lungs from screaming so loudly.

“This is a photo of the first time I was able to finally hold you,” she wrote on the photo above. “I had to have emergency c section at 36 weeks 2 weeks early from the original scheduled c section, when you came out you had pop two holes in your lungs from screaming to loud. It was a very difficult time for me I was all alone at the hospital for five days but I had you, I spent my entire hospital stay in a wheel chair next to your NICU bed holding your hand I didn’t sleep I just wanted to be near you to the point where nurses were begging me to rest. You are my everything I love you so much.”

“Having Taeyang was one of the scariest, most rewarding experiences of my life,” the Salt Lake City native told Us Weekly. “Him being in the NICU was the most difficult experience I had to face in my life.”

3. She Got Pregnant With Taeyang The First Night She & Lee Were Together

Clegg conceived Taeyang the first night she and Lee were together, after the couple met through a dating app and immediately hit it off. According to Reality TV World, the pair used a translating app to communicate and were immediately smitten with one another; the two began talking to each other every day for three months, so Lee made plans to travel to America and meet his “fantasy” girl in person.

During an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Clegg mentioned that her connection with Lee was so strong that they were intimate the first night they met in person. After taking six pregnancy tests, Clegg found out she was pregnant the day Lee was planning to head back to South Korea, so the couple started making plans for her to move to his home country so they could raise their child together.

4. She Has a Daughter Named Drascilla From a Previous Relationship Whom She Describes as a ‘Wild Child’

Clegg has a 3-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, whom she lovingly describes as a “true wild child,” according to The Hollywood Gossip.

“Some people would describe Drascilla as a Nanny 911-status baby,” Clegg explained during an earlier episode of the show. “She’s just very rambunctious.”

After Clegg was criticized for how hyper and active her daughter is portrayed on 90 Days, Clegg took to Instagram to confront the naysayers, telling them to “grow up” and defending her daughter, who she says is “still a baby.”

“For people calling my daughter rude inappropriate names that I can’t even repeat, grow up,” she wrote on Instagram, according to THG. “She’s three years old, she’s still a baby, don’t be calling her names that you hear in r-rated movies, grow up. She’s the most amazing little girl and the best big sister.”

5. Clegg Often Gushes About Her Children on Instagram

Clegg often gushes about her children and family on Instagram and enjoys posting pictures for her fans. Most of the photos are captioned with sweet comments about how much she loves her children, how blessed she is to have them in her life, and how happy she is to be a mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Feeling very lucky to have this wonderful little girl who blessed me thank you drascilla for making me a mommy I love you so much!!!” she captioned the photo above.

Other photos show Drascilla playing with potato bugs, making friends with other children, and celebrating Yaeyang’s “100th day.” Lee also posts sweet updates of his step-daughter and newborn son on his own Instagram account.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Clegg and Lee’s love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

