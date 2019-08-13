Deavan and Jihoon’s Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Meet Taeyang Scuti Lee

Deavan and Jihoon, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have finally shared a few photos of their baby boy on Instagram following tonight’s episode of the show.

Deavan shared two photos of their sweet, newborn son on her Instagram page, writing “Our beautiful Taeyang Scuti Lee I am so blessed to have you in my life. Mommy loves you so much. I’m so happy I can finally show you to the world our amazing miracle you are so loved by mommy, daddy, and sissy.”

The couple has been keeping details of Taeyang’s birth, weight and name under wraps for the last few months. The couple had posted a few maternity pictures on social media since the show premiered in June, but they haven’t uploaded any pictures of the baby boy himself. However, Deavan did tell fans during a July Instagram Q&A that she and Jihoon chose to keep details about their son from the media on their own accord, and not because they were contractually obligated by TLC, although she did write that she was excited to “finally show [him] to the world” on tonight’s post.

When she was answering questions during the July Q&A, she told fans that she “wanted viewers to be introduced to him when he appeared on TV,” which finally happened during tonight’s episode of the show. Fans already knew the couple was expecting, as Jihoon and Deavan ended up getting pregnant during the first night they were together due to the incredibly “strong connection” they shared. It was just a matter of time before TLC aired the footage of Deavan going into labor.

Although the two were keeping relatively quiet about their son, Deavan did confirm that she gave birth to a baby boy, according to TV Shows Ace, and Starcasm correctly reported that their son’s name was Taeyang.

During the same Instagram Q&A, one fan asked if Deavan would be offended if Jihoon had asked for a DNA test. In reply, she wrote, “I’d be offended because we know the exact date of conception. But I would do it so I could say ‘I told you so.’” Additionally, Deavan gushed about how much Taeyang looked like his daddy, writing “he has never doubted, and our son is his twin.”

The reality star has also mentioned over the last few months that her eldest daughter Drascilla is “such a big help” and “the best big sister” to her new baby brother.

Jihoon too proudly posted a couple pictures of his son on Instagram this evening, writing a “finally,” with a smiley face and a series of hashtags as his caption, including #90dayfiance#90dayfiancetheotherway #tlc #baby#taeyang.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c on TLC to catch Jihoon and Deavan’s continuing love story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

READ NEXT: Jihoon & Deavan Relationship Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

