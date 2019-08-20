Demi Burnett’s Fiance Kristian Haggerty Joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Demi Burnett has opened up to Bachelor in Paradise viewers about dating a woman prior to filming the show. Burnett sat down with friend Hannah Brown on the 2019 premiere of BIP and talked about her wanting to explore her options on the show. But, she also opened up about being in a same-sex relationship. Burnett told Brown, “I have kind of been seeing someone. Of course, plot twist, it happens to be a woman. It’s not something that I need to label. So I feel like I don’t have to proclaim that I am gay, I’m straight, I’m bisexual, I’m this. I just like who I like.”

Burnett continued, “Experiencing all the different emotions that I have in getting to know myself better and getting to know what I want more, it’s been really confusing. It’s this constant indecisiveness in me, and I just feel the only way for me to truly know what I want and how I want to love and who I want to love, is if I try out Paradise … Maybe Paradise is what it’s gonna take for me to figure it out.”

After filming began, Burnett hit it off with cast member Derek Peth, but, before we get into more details, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING.

Demi Burnett Breaks Up With Derek Peth

So, Peth and Burnett have been one of the more consistent couples on the show, but, it doesn’t last. Recently, Burnett opened up to Peth on an episode about previously having a girlfriend, but she assured him it wouldn’t affect her relationship with him.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Burnett later tells Peth, “You know I told you about the girl back home. I really, really think about her a lot, and I have so many feelings for her. And I have so many feelings for you too. And I’m just so confused.”

Peth then says, “It’s OK to not know how you feel … But I’m not giving up now. I want you in my life.” “Me too,” Burnett replies.

Reality Steve has reported that Burnett does not end up with Peth on the show, so, at some point, Burnett and Peth split.

Burnett Came Out About Her Relationship Before BIP 2019 Aired

Prior to Burnett’s relationship with Haggerty making it to air, Burnett wrote on Twitter, “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen.” And, several of her Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise castmates took to social media to express their support for Burnett going public with her sexuality. Elyse Dehlbom from The Bachelor wrote on Twitter, “Spoiler alert… we love you, no matter who you love. Because love … is LOVE!!! Proud of you and proud of your truth and the courage to share that with the world!! And this Cougar will come at anyone who doesn’t show you graciousness for your bravery!!”

Fellow cast member Caelynn Miller-Keyes tweeted as well, writing, “You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much.”

Kristian Haggerty and Demi Burnett Get Engaged

Reality Steve has reported that Haggerty appears on Bachelor in Paradise and becomes a cast member. From that point on, Burnett gives all her roses to Haggerty. The two end up being one of the couples to get engaged this season.

According to Haggerty’s website, she has been interested in acting and modeling in the past. So, being on BIP is probably a good career move, in addition to pursuing a relationship with Burnett.