Demi Burnett & Derek Peth ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers 2019

Demi Burnett and Derek Peth are one of the couples on Bachelor in Paradise 2019. But, before we get into the spoilers on their relationship, THIS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING.

Demi Burnett Breaks Up With Derek Peth

At the start of the season, Burnett revealed that she had been dating a woman prior to filming, though she didn’t reveal her girlfriend’s name at the time. Her girlfriend was later revealed to be Kristian Haggerty. Burnett went on BIP to explore herself and see if she could find love, without Haggerty.

Things had been going well as Burnett hit it off with fellow cast member Peth and the two shared great chemistry. But, soon, Burnett came clean with Peth about feelings she had been having. Burnett said that she was confused. She wondered if Haggerty was on the show, would she even be thinking about Peth?

Hannah Brown met with Burnett at the start of the season and Burnett revealed that she had been dating a woman. Halfway into the season, Brown popped up in Paradise to “check in” with Burnett, who she found to be still confused. Brown said that she could tell Burnett’s relationship with Haggerty was significant, so she wanted to know where Burnett stood on her journey.

Burnett revealed to Brown that she’d been spending a lot of time with Peth and that she still thinks about Haggerty, which is also something she told Peth. Burnett said Peth was very understanding about her continuing to miss Haggerty. Brown said that Peth’s response was very mature. Burnett then went on to say that Haggerty is amazing and very “good for her”. She said that she had felt very conflicted about what to do.

Peth admitted to the cameras that he cares about Burnett more than anything else and said it would take a lot for him to give up on their relationship. In the meantime, Burnett said to the cameras that she just doesn’t want to hurt Peth. With that, Burnett has a sit-down with him and says that she’s been so confused and wants to be even more honest. She said she downplayed her relationship with Haggerty a bit to him. Burnett said that he has blown her mind with how great he has been, but she’s still “really torn”.

Kristian Haggerty and Demi Burnett Get Engaged

Peth’s response to Burnett’s confusion on the show was that it was “tough to hear”, but that he really likes her and cares about her. He said that it’s okay to not know how she feels but that he hopes he’s the one she wants. He said he wouldn’t give up and that he would fight for her. But, he also confessed to the cameras that, “The hardest part about this is knowing that there’s someone else who’s pulling on her emotions. It doesn’t matter who this other person is, right? It’s just somebody else who Demi has an emotional connection to. I’m super hopeful that it just doesn’t end.”

Unfortunately for Peth, Reality Steve has reported that when Haggerty shows up in Paradise, she and Burnett rekindle their relationship. Peth ends up leaving Paradise this season alone.

After Haggerty arrives in Paradise, she gets all of Burnett’s roses.

And, Demi Burnett leaves Paradise with a fiancee.