Denise Richards to Appear on BH90210 With Reboot Cast

BH90210, the highly-anticipated reboot of TV’s hit show Beverly Hills, 90210, is currently airing its first season on Fox. The show cast includes many of the original series’ stars, such as Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, and Jennie Garth.

In addition to the series regulars, the 6-episode first season is slated to feature special guest appearances, including actress and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards.

Tori Spelling revealed that Richards would be a part of the cast with an Instagram selfie. Richards confirmed the news, reposting the photo and writing in the caption “Thank you for including me T …. and having me part of @bh90210 journey talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210 love all of you guys.”

Denise Richards Played Robin McGill in the Original ‘Beverly Hills’ Series

According to Denise Richards’ IMDb profile, she appeared in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1992. The episode title is “Wedding Bell Blues” and she played the role of Robin McGill. She is also credited with playing Gwen Thompson in an episode of 90210 in 2012.

TV Line confirmed on July 29 that “Denise Richards will appear in the upcoming Fox ‘reboot’ as a heightened version of herself.” Her character name was not confirmed and her episode (or episodes) is not listed on IMDb, but since Tori Spelling’s character role is listed both as herself “Tori Spelling” and her original character name, “Donna Martin,” it is probable that Denise Richards will be playing “Denise Richards / Robin McGill.”

Richards Filmed at Least 1 Episode of ‘BH90210:’ The Season 1 Finale

It is unclear how many episodes Denise Richards filmed with the cast for season 1; however, Tori Spelling’s post suggested that Richards was a part of the season finale (season 1 episode 6). In the original post, Spelling wrote “All work and no play makes the #bh90210 cast no fun… So last night, the cast, producers, fab costume designer @mandiline my hair bestie @laurarugetti, and some of our spouses went to a much needed group hangout to celebrate our friend & producer @ruthannesecunda22 belated birthday and to just all share some good food, wine, and conversations together (you were missed @jason_priestley and @snowboardercollie) as we enter our final week of filming well, for this season) of @bh90210.” She went on to say “Can’t believe we are shooting the season finale now and will be done filming on Friday. It’s been an incredible experience this first go around with friends from the past. As @ianziering pointed out it’s been like summer camp! An experience I’ll never forget and treasure forever. Can’t wait till we film Season 2!” To conclude, she wrote “Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards.”

In another Instagram post that Richards shared on-set, she is holding a clapboard that says “EP 106” in the top right corner, which means she was involved in filming for the season finale. In the caption, she wrote “Look what I’m shooting from one Beverly Hills show to another @bh90210.”

Tune in to new episodes of BH90210, Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Fox.