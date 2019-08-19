Does Derek Peth Get His Heart Broken on BIP?

Derek Peth and Demi Burnett have been inseparable during the first leg of Bachelor In Paradise, but recent developments hint at the possibility that Peth could be headed for heartbreak. Do Peth and Burnett stay together? Will Burnett dump Peth to reconnect with her former girlfriend?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to Derek Peth during season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Peth will indeed get his heart broken during season six, and his relationship with Burnett will hit a roadblock starting with episode five. During the promo for the episode, Burnett opens up to Peth about her bisexuality, and how she may still have feelings for a girl back home in addition to the feelings she has for him. “You know I told you about the girl back home. I really, really think about her a lot, and I have so many feelings for her,” she says after pulling Peth aside. “And I have so many feelings for you too. And I’m just so confused.”

“It’s OK to not know how you feel,” Peth replies. “But I’m not giving up now. I want you in my life.” Burnett says “me too” before leaning in for a kiss. Despite their seeming understanding, Reality Steve reports that things won’t turn out well for Peth. He notes that earlier season promos show Burnett making out with the mystery girl in question, Kristian Haggerty, and that she will drop Peth “like a hot potato” once Haggerty gets brought on board.

Peth’s Relationship with Demi Burnett Will Lead to Heartbreak

After Peth splits from Burnett, he turns his focus towards another Bachelor In Paradise cast member Tayshia Adams, but his newfound interest causes friction with competitor John Paul Jones. The two men verbally duke it out for Adams’ affection, and it all culminates with Jones accusing Peth of saying that he uses women. “Don’t insult my intelligence, Derek,” Jones tells him. “You’re full of sh*t. You take advantage of women. Get out of my sight.” Adams takes Jones’ side in the argument, and a tearful Peth ultimately leaves the show before the fourth rose ceremony.

This isn’t the first time that Peth has suffered a heartbreak via Bachelor In Paradise. He previously appeared on BIP season four, where he met and became engaged to cast member Taylor Nolan. The couple seemed an ideal fit together, but they called off their engagement in June 2018. “It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us. We will still be present in each other’s lives with support, admiration and respect for each other.”

During a separate interview, Peth talked about the failed engagement and why he felt things fell apart. “I think that she didn’t want to leave Seattle and she wanted to like travel here and travel there and take advantage of some of this [Bachelor Nation] stuff … And I got my job [in New York City], I have my normal week.”