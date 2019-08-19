What Is the DMX Challenge?

It’s been a minute since DMX was trending online, but the hashtag “DMX Challenge” has caught fire on social media. The rapper, who’s real name is Earl Simmons, was huge in the late 90s and the early 2000s, and will soon be getting back on the road with what Juicy J is calling the “Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour,” but right now, users online are having fun with his 1999 hit, “What They Want,” featuring Sisqo.

Featured on DMX’s third album, And Then There Was X, “What They Really Want” first came out 19 years ago, and while it only peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time, the song is getting a resurgence with the #DMXChallenge online. In the second verse of the song, DMX does an extended roll call of all the women he’s allegedly had flings with, and he famously lists each lady by name.



In the #DMXCHallenge, users online are making a video of all their different looks to match up with the girls names in the song, which is no easy feat. On “What They Really Want,” DMX lists all the following names in the second verse:

“There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, Dawn, LeShaun, Ines and Alicia, Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki, Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn), Cookie, well I met her in a ice cream parlor, Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla, Marina, Selena, Katrina, Sabrina, about three Kims (WHAT?) LaToya and Tina, Shelley, Bridget, Cathy, Rasheeda, Kelly, Nicole, Angel, Juanita, Stacy, Tracie, Ronna and Ronda, Donna, Yolanda, Tawana and Wanda.”

Hopped on it. Black hair so versatile 🤣 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/YiMadsfQDc — Tay Baby (@ThatsWhatGsDoo) August 19, 2019

While many believe that Simmons made up his stories of hooking up with all these women, the 48-year-old welcomed his 15th child in 2016. He has four children from his marriage with ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, and 10 from relationships outside their union. He shares his most recent child, a son named Exodus, with girlfriend Desiree Lindstrom.

The #DMXChallenge Draws Big Fans on Twitter

The reactions online to once again hearing one of DMX’s biggest hits, and the amount of effort being putt into these videos are impressive for many. While some users are loving hearing the classic DMX track, others were disappointed to discover it had nothing to do with freestyle rapping.

A few reactions took a new philosophical take on hearing all the women listed in “What They Really Want” after seeing all the quick cut videos. Perhaps, DMX wasn’t listed numerous women, but one lady and all her different personalities. What the #DMXChallenge can confirm, however, is that a lot people have a lot of selfie photos and videos saved on their phone.

#dmxchallenge so r y'all goin to ur computers, opening imovie or some app, pulling a bunch of old vids of urself where u look different, and then editing all the vids to transition with the DMX song? Is that how much effort is going in to this? If so, I'm hiring a vid editor, hmu — Remi (@Remedhi) August 19, 2019

Black women haven’t let me down yet. The #dmxchallenge is gold. Someone needs to put together a variety show with this type of content. — "Meme" Gene Okerlund (@BoyWhoMetWorld) August 19, 2019

Who ever thought DMX would trend in 2019 ? Won’t the lord do it #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/4SXt5uQZE9 — “Oga” 🎧 (@mrblingsmadehit) August 19, 2019

I thought people were about to be freestyling over DMX’s songs 😭 #dmxchallenge — Power Puff Boi (@DAYFANTASY) August 19, 2019

#dmxchallenge Maybe he was tryna tell us a long time ago one chick is really 7 different crazy MF’s in 1🤯 pic.twitter.com/mozw6IsIvS — Kash Iz King🏚 (@KashAngel3) August 19, 2019

#dmxchallenge is literally just showing off how versatile & gorgeous black women are ugh I love it. pic.twitter.com/vDOh6K0GAQ — HIP HOP MY WAY (@hip_way) August 19, 2019

DMX is likely loving the free positive publicity online in 2019, as he had a pretty rough past few years. In 2017, he was arrested and charged with tax fraud. In addition to paying the court back $2.3 million in restitution, he was sentenced to a year in prison. The rapper was released from the Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution on January 24.

