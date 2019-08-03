The Adorable Dog on Hallmark’s ‘Love & Sunshine’ Is Actually Played By Two Dogs

If you’re watching Love and Sunshine tonight on Hallmark, then you will no doubt be wondering all about the adorable dog who stars as Sunshine. Well, we have a little surprise for you. Sunshine is actually played by two Golden Retriever dogs who look nearly identical. Read on to learn more.

Sunshine is played by two dogs who look just alike: Sawyer and Briar. Mark Deklin wrote on Instagram: “Look for #LoveAndSunshine with the absolutely wonderful @danicamckellar and me (and, of course, Sawyer & Briar as “Sunshine”) August 3rd on @hallmarkchannel.”

He also shared this photo with one of his co-stars when he was filming in May. Here’s Briar:

Danica McKellar wrote on Instagram: “Who loves dogs?? You will FALL IN LOVE with “Sunshine,” the gorgeous Golden Retriever and star of #LoveAndSunshine! We had two dogs that played Sunshine – Sawyer & Briar – who looked nearly identical and were both so sweet!”

Here are some screenshots from the Instastories that McKellar shared with the two dogs.

It looks like Sawyer and Briar were a lot of fun to work with while filming the movie. They are absolutely adorable Golden Retrievers who both played the role of Sunshine in Love and Sunshine.

Here are more photos from the movie:

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ally Craig has been fostering retired military dog, Sunshine, as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when Sunshine’s military partner, Jake Terry, returns to claim the dog.”

This movie is sure to be one that tugs on the heartstrings. With the military active service member, an adorable dog, and a love story all wrapped up into one tale, tonight promises to be an adorable story that you’ll want to talk about later with your friends.

