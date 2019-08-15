Dove Cameron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dove Cameron is a 23-year-old Washington native, best known for her role as Mal in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise, according to IMDb.

The young actress and singer has come under fire recently for bra-less selfies she posted to her Instagram page, according to Page Six.

The outlet reports that Dove’s photos were accompanied by quotes from the feminist teachings of the book “Singing Woman: Voices of the Sacred Feminine.”

“This is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle,” Dove wrote under one post. “In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Dove Was Born in Seattle & Spent Time in France As a Child

According to IMDb, Dove was born on January 15, 1996, in Seattle, Washington. Dove’s parents, Philip Alan Hosterman and Bonnie Wallace, divorced before her father’s death at the age of 67 on October 18, 2011.

Bonnie Wallace works as an author, podcast host, entrepreneur, and more. She is extremely proud of Dove and her older sister Claire. According to her website, Dove thinks her mother is the “best person on the planet.”

“I’m a Bainbridge Island native, entrepreneur, lifelong learner, adventurer, and mother of two amazing daughters, Emmy-Award-winning actress and singer Dove Cameron, and acclaimed Hollywood vocal coach Claire Hosterman.

Before her success, Dove grew up in Bainbridge Island, Washington, where she attended Sakai Intermediate School. She started acting for the community theater at Bainbridge Performing Arts when she was only 8 years old. When Dove was a teenager, her family moved to Los Angeles, California, where she sang in Burbank High School’s National Championship Show Choir. If all of that moving wasn’t enough, Dove is of French descent and spent many years of her life growing up in France.

2. Dove’s Real Name is Chloe, But She Changed it After Her Father Passed Away

According to his obituary, Philip was an adventurer and an artist. He worked as a Peace Corps volunteer in Afghanistan from 1967-1969 and later founded Kandahar Trading Company, as a way to continue to travel and deal in the compelling ethnographic artifacts he found on his adventures.

Philip married Bonnie Wallace in Peshawar, Pakistan in 1988, the obituary says. Claire was born one year later, and Dove several years after that. Philip was described as a “truly wonderful father” to his daughters. As Claire and Dove grew older and became singers, Phil reportedly accompanied them on the piano, both at home and in public.

According to IMDb, although her given name was Chloe, her father always called her Dove or Dovey. After his passing, she legally changed her name to Dove in his honor.

“happy father’s day to this legend,” Dove wrote on Father’s Day 2018. “gone too soon. my best friend and my movie buddy. wish you could see me in the movies now! maybe you can. i love you forever daddy.”

3. Dove Started Her Acting Career in 2012 & is Widely Known For Her Role in the “Descendants” Franchise

According to IMDb, Dove began her acting career in 2012. Since then, the talented actress and singer has racked up an impressive 48 acting credits.

Dove is most widely known for her role as Mal, daughter of Maleficent, in the “Descendants” franchise, Disney Channel’s musical fantasy adventure-comedy films. She was incredibly close to the late Cameron Boyce, who reportedly suffered from epilepsy and died of a seizure. Dove shared several posts on social media after the news of Boyce’s death.

In addition to the “Descendants” movies, Dove played the role of Holly Herkimer for two episodes of “Shameless” in 2012. She went on to play a dual role as the eponymous characters in the Disney Channel teen sitcom “Liv and Maddie” from 2013 to 2017. Later, Dove played the role of Bekah in the 2018 movie “Dumplin'” and voiced the character Ella for “The Angry Birds Movie 2” in 2019, according to IMDb.

4. Dove is Dating Scottish Actor Thomas Doherty

According to her Instagram page, 23-year-old Dove is dating fellow actor and “Descendants” co-star 24-year-old Thomas Doherty. In a post, she calls the relationship the “best bad idea” she’s ever had.

The two have been together for more than three years, according to a post, and frequently appear on each other’s social media profiles. Fans often comment things like “just get married already” or “are you guys planning to have kids yet?” Unfortunately, no. It doesn’t seem like marriage or children are on their minds quite yet.

According to Thomas’ Instagram page, he is extremely supportive of Dove and her career as an actress.

“I’ve been in awe watching you grow as a performer/actor/singer, and inspired to have watched your dedication and commitment to your craft,” Thomas wrote. “I’m honoured to be your boyfriend, and experience your unconditional love, compassion, kindness and shocking yankee banter on a daily basis.”

5. Dove is Defending Her Right to Free the Nipple

On August 14, 2019, Dove posted a bra-less selfie with a thought-provoking caption. She wrote about the systematic suppression of women to fit the needs of powerful men. Of course, her post garnered quite a bit of backlash.

“It’s one thing to teach girls how to love their bodies, but posting a pic without a bra is not the way to do it,” one person commented.

Go @DoveCameron! You are inspiring others to be human!! Breasts are not sexual objects. My 8 heard old asked "Don't you have to wear a bra?" I answered "No. Your breasts can giggle and be free at all times." It's a fact. Love and be comfortable in your birth given bodies. — Allyssa (@Allyssa72790675) August 15, 2019

Dove’s post has been liked over 4 million times and has promped more than 40,000 comments. However, while there are people giving the young actress a hard time over her photos, there are many more showing her support.