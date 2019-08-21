‘Dancing With the Stars 2019: Meet the Season 28 DWTS Cast

Dancing With the Stars has changed its schedule to airing just once per year instead of twice, which makes today’s long-awaited season 28 cast reveal even bigger. As usual, the celebrity contestants are revealed on Good Morning America and today, fans get to see the lineup of celebrities and star pros who will be back in the ballroom. Here are your live spoilers on the new celebrity contestants and the pros as well.

“Dancing With the Stars” 2019 Pros

Before the big reveal, two famous pros showed off some of their dance skills, confirming their participation in the new season – Cheryl Burke and Gleb Savchenko. Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife Jenna Johnson, alongside Lindsay Arnold and Sasha Farber, were then shown dancing, which means that they are a part of the new cast as well. Soon, Alan Bersten and Peta Murgatroyd were dancing for the audience, showing that each of them had returned to the show. This is exciting for Mergatroyd fans, as she has been away from the show for two seasons.

Witney Carson, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, and Keo Motsepe were also shown as returning to the ballroom. One name missing from the pros is Artem Chigvintsev, who has been dating his former celebrity partner Nikki Bella.

DWTS Cast 2019

One of the major changes to the new show is that the pros don’t know who they are paired with yet and fans won’t know who’s dancing with who until the premiere. It will all be a surprise. With that said, let’s get into the contestants reveal …

Karamo Brown

Many know Karamo Brown from the reboot of Queer Eye. He said he loves to dance and can’t wait for the glitter and costumes.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown has been rumored to be joining the show for a few weeks and she will certainly have Bachelor Nation behind her. Well-liked stars from the franchise can make it far in the competition, just from fan votes. Look at Grocery Store Joe.

Kate Flanery

Flanery is known as Meredith from The Office. She said that for years, she played a poorly dressed woman and can’t wait for the show to bring on the sparkles and fun costumes.

Country singer Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina, who is a major fan of The Office, was gushing over her competitor Kate Flanery’s participation.

James Van Der Beek

James van Der Beek, made famous on Dawson’s Creek, said he has five kids at home and they dance all the time in his house.

NFL legend Ray Lewis

You’ve seen his moves on the football field and now it’s time to see them in the ballroom.

Ally Brooke

Brooke was from music group Fifth Harmony and is excited for the challenge of being on Dancing With the Stars.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is a basketball star, who many know from his public marriage to Khloe Kardashian. He has also made headlines for his nearly deadly overdose in a Nevada brothel. Odom said he doesn’t know if he can wear sparkles and glitter like the other contestants.

Kel Mitchell

Do you remember All That or Kenan and Kel? Well, the maker of “the good burger” is joining the cast. Kel Mitchell said that his wife has been helping him and was very excited to hear he was going to be on the show.

Sean Spicer

One person who admitted to not being a good dancer is politician Sean Spicer.

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley is a former supermodel, who looks better than ever. She also was previously married to music icon Billy Joel.

Mary Wilson from The Supremes

Mary Wilson was announced separately and last, as a special addition to the cast. She said that being on the show will make her a “cool grandma”.

DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba told GMA that it’s the “best cast yet”.

The premiere date of DWTS 2019 is on September 16, 2019.