Dylan Barbour: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Does the name Dylan Barbour ring a bell? The reality TV star was a contestant on Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette, and now, he’s headed to paradise for another shot at love.

Dylan quickly finds himself in one of the most stable relationships paradise has ever seen. But are they still together? Read on to learn more about Dylan, but beware of spoilers.

1. He’s the Co-Founder of a Fitness Company

When Dylan isn’t busy with his reality TV appearances, he’s the co-founder of a fitness company that “allows people to work out while donating food to those in need.”

His Instagram bio links to the Vizer App, which has an impressive 4,421 followers including Tyler Cameron.

The website boasts, “What 2 Things a Day Keep the Doctor Away?… Preventative health care activities and nutritient-dense food. Or how we like to say – moving often and eating right.”

Vizer was launched in July 2018, and was co-founded with his cousin, Sam Pantazopoulos, who is listed as the company’s CEO (Barbour is the COO).

2. He’s from San Diego

The 24-year-old hails from San Diego, California, and is a fan of basketball, driving his boat, and cooking.

As per his ABC bio, Dylan has two tattoos: a palm tree on his ankle and a heart with roses on his chest for his parents.

In his introductory video for The Bachelorette, Dylan reveals that he lost his father last year to cancer. After the premiere episode aired, he wrote on Instagram, “nothing makes me more appreciative for this experience than how it has reminded me how important family is. You never know when will be the last time you see or speak to someone, and you’ll never regret taking the time to say ‘I love you.’” Dylan explained to SDVoyager.com that it was his father’s cancer diagnosis that inspired him to launch Vizer.

3. He Graduated From Williams College

Dylan graduated from Williams College in 2016 with a BA in English, where he played varsity football, and varsity track and field. During his time there, he also attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) as a summer program. He minored in leadership studies.

For high school, Barbour attended Chadwick School, where he was involved in a number of sports, including football, lacrosse, and track and field.

4. He Worked in Finance

During his time at Williams College, Barbour worked as an investment banking summer analyst at Citi Bank for three months.

After graduating, he worked as an associate at Morgan Stanley for two years in Palo Alto, California. That was his last job before foraying into reality television and Vizer.

He has earned his CFA Level I and Level II.

5. He Is Engaged to Hannah Godwin

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin hit it off immediately on BIP. According to Reality Steve, they gave each other every rose on the show, and it all culminated in an engagement.

In a recent interview with ET, Barbour spoke about his relationship with Godwin, teasing, “Hannah G. is unbelievable. I mean, she’s obviously just beautiful. And I think it’s unfortunate we didn’t get to see her personality [on The Bachelor] and I’m excited to just… I’m excited for everyone to see kinda what the energy is like.”

He continued, “[I] can’t stop smiling… I think that there’s a lot of attractive women in the world and the most important thing is just, like, an emotional and mental, obviously physical attraction to it too. So, I’m hoping we find that.”