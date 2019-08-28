Emanne Beasha: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Emanne Beasha is a 10-year-old opera singer with a powerhouse voice who earned guest judge Jay Leno’s golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent.

“She really blew me away,” Leno said in an interview after the show. “It was so incredible. It’s one of those talents that comes around, well, once a decade maybe if even that.”

He made his decision to hit the golden buzzer within 10 or 15 seconds. He said if he’d been watching the show at home, he’d probably think it was a gag. He hopes Beasha will continue singing, but also hopes that she will continue seeing her talent as fun instead of seeing it as a job.

Beasha has clear talent, and even at her young age she already has eight years of experience. The girl has already developed a poise onstage. Her time on America’s Got Talent isn’t her first time performing on a live show for an audience. She also performed on Arab’s Got Talent in the show’s fifth season at age 8. The young singer has already developed a worldwide following at age 10.

She was received by Jordan’s royal family following her win. She received a high commendation from the king at independence day celebrations. She also performed for the ceremony.

Beasha made her first major appearance in the U.S. on Little Big Shots in 2018. Ellen DeGeneres, who is the show’s executive producer, shared a video of Beasha performing after Beasha shared the video on her personal page. The video received more than 2.5 million views, and Beasha performed live on the show.

She lives in North Port, Florida with her parents and two brothers.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Beasha Won Jay Leno’s Golden Buzzer

Thank you soooo much @jayleno and @AGT for this moment of a lifetime 💖💖 and thank you all for your awesome and supportive comments… Love you all 💖🙏#AGT #judgecuts pic.twitter.com/Kr1J72aK1n — Emanne Beasha (@EmanneBeasha) August 7, 2019

Beasha won guest judge Jay Leno’s golden buzzer after her performance of Caruso by Italian pop singer Lucio Dalla, a song she called her most challenging to date. The golden buzzer was Leno’s one opportunity to send a performer straight to the quarter-live finals show.

It was an emotional moment when Leno hit the golden buzzer. He gushed over the performance before announcing she was his golden buzzer pick.

“Just the fact that, from a child comes an honesty and a truth. I mean…I feel like I’m a witness to something extremely special. At some point in my career, people will say, ‘What do you remember most?'” Leno said. “I remember hitting the golden buzzer.”

Beasha raised her eyebrows as someone gasped in the background. Her jaw dropped as realization took hold and he hit the buzzer, sending Beasha dancing in the confetti that fell from the ceiling.

You can watch her golden buzzer performance here.

Beasha autioned with Nessun Dorma.

2. Beasha Won Season 5 of Arab’s Got Talent

His Majesty King Abdullah of #Jordan receives young #Circassian Emanne Y. Beasha, winner of Arabs Got Talent & her family at the Palace. pic.twitter.com/AG9a6ulbDp — Лъытэн Хьаткъо ⋰Ẍ⋱ (@Sausruqo) August 18, 2017

At age 8, Beasha won Arabs Got Talent in the show’s fifth season in 2017. Beasha won about $50,000. She performed Con Te Partirò by Andrea Bocelli to earn the highest number of audience votes.

Her win made her Arab’s Got Talent‘s youngest winner.

Beasha was born in Iman, Jordan. Her mother, Megan Beasha, is American and her father, Yanal Beasha, is Circassian. Her father owns an ice cream manufacturing company, Primo Gelato, which has its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates.

Watch her performance here.

3. Beasha Began Singing at Age 2

1 hr left and it all starts, soo excited.. Tune in to @agt on NBC at 8/7c #agt… Voting opens when the show starts.. 💖 Counting on you all 🤗 pic.twitter.com/SGsfEhlHll — Emanne Beasha (@EmanneBeasha) August 27, 2019

Beasha started singing at age 2 when her parents recognized her gift. The toddler sang Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, and her parents saw she had true talent. Baesha began singing opera when she was only 6 years old. From a young age, her grandma said she would become an opera singer, Beasha said on the show.

Beasha introduced America’s Got Talent viewers to her good luck charm on the show. She said she brought her unicorn, Uni, with her to perform because unicorns have magical powers.

4. The King of Jordan Awarded Her With a Medal of Merit

H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan bestows the Medal of Merit (Gold) upon Emanne Y. Beasha during Independence Day celebration.#Circassian pic.twitter.com/JkiAZJEOwv — Онур Хьаткъо ⋰Ẍ⋱ (@_sosruko_) May 28, 2017

King Abdullah II, the king of Jordan, awarded Beasha with the King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein Medal of Merit at Raghadan Palace in 2017 during Independence Day celebrations. He awarded her with the gold medal following her win on Arab’s Got Talent.

Beasha also performed during the independence day celebrations. Then age 8, she sang an opera piece accompanied by an orchestra from the National Music Conservatory.

Royalty commended her on her performance on Arab’s Got Talent.

A truly remarkable voice! Congratulations to Emanne Beasha for winning @ArabsGotTalent #Jordan — Rania Al Abdullah (@QueenRania) May 20, 2017

Jordan’s queen, Rania Al Abdullah, wrote on Twitter, “A truly remarkable voice! Congratulations to Emanne Beasha for winning @ArabsGotTalent #Jordan.”

Congrats @BeashaEmanne for winning @ArabsGotTalent. You are a Star! Take care of your Dad though, not sure how he is handling this 😉 — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) May 20, 2017

Prince Ali Al Hussein wrote, “Congrats @BeashaEmanne for winning @ArabsGotTalent. You are a Star! Take care of your Dad though, not sure how he is handling this,” followed by a winking face.

Beasha Also Performed on Little Big Shots

Emanne Beasha – O mio babbino caro – Best Audio – Little Big Shots – Apr… https://t.co/gOBxzMLzmq vía @YouTube — Carlos Alberto (@tdfCaral) August 9, 2019

Beasha got the attention of Little Big Shot‘s Executive Producer Ellen DeGeneres when she shared a Facebook video of one of her performances. That led to Beasha making an appearance on the show, which recognizes young talent. She performed O mio babbino caro on the show in 2018.

DeGeneres found Beasha’s video and shared it on her own Facebook page. The video was viewed more than 2.5 million times.

“WOW, Can’t believe that the super awesome Ellen DeGeneres shared this on her page…Love You Ellen … Thank you Soooo much for your kind support..” Beasha wrote.

Watch the performance here.