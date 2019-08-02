EMG Santana Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

EMG Santana was shot dead in a Houston-area apartment on July 30. The rapper, real name Marlon Gomez, had just recorded a song with Slim Thug. He was 30 years old.

Santana was a graduate of Scarborough High School in Houston. On his Instagram page, Santana described himself as being “Houston born-and-raised.”

The Houston Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at about 8:25 p.m. at 4702 Mangum, the location of the Mangum Oaks Apartments. The press release says homicide detectives found Santana lying on the ground outside of the complex in the parking lot.

1. EMG Santana Was Shot Once

North officers are at a homicide scene 4700 Mangum. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/E8uC8de5Sp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 31, 2019

The statement says the 30-year-old rapper had been shot once. However, witnesses told police that they hear multiple shots. Those witnesses said that they saw two as-yet-unidentified suspects fleeing in a red car, which is possibly a Ford. Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Fox Houston described the shooting as occurring as a red car drove into the parking lot, fired “several rounds,” and then sped away.

2. The Parking Lot Where Santana Was Killed Was ‘Bustling’ at the Time

The Houston Chronicle reported that the shooting began as a fight between several men. The newspaper adds that the parking lot was “bustling with people” at the time of the shooting. Lt. Larry Crowson told the media following the shooting, “It’s a very dangerous situation when someone fires a gun in [those circumstances].”

3. Santana’s Brother Described the Rapper as ‘One of the Realest People’

Santana’s brother, Raymon, told ABC Houston regarding his brother’s death, “He was one of the realest people you could meet and genuine about everything he said. No matter who you was, no matter how big you were, he always supported you.”

While his mother, Angela Hawkins, told the station about her son’s love of music saying, “Coming home, using our spoons and pots to make their little band group… He didn’t deserve it because he was such a good person with a big heart.” The rapper’s family added that although they are seeking justice, their faith has led them to already forgive the shooter.

4. Santana Recently Recorded the Song ‘Score’ on Slim Thug’s Latest Album

Rapper Slim Thug was among those paying tribute to Santana on Instagram. Santana had appeared on the song, “Score,” on Slim Thug’s “King of the Nawf” album. The album was released on July 26.

5. Santana Began His Music Career by Hanging out CDs at the Mall

In a separate interview with the Houston Chronicle, Angela Hawkins, said, “I look at where he started from. He was out there with a couple of his friends passing out CDs at the mall… getting [his music] on YouTube… he did the footwork, and with his work he got people to notice him.” Hawkins also said that her son was a “people-person” who would regularly host block parties for the community and would buy school supplies for local children.

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School