‘Euphoria’ Cast Ages: How Old Are They in Real Life?

The majority of the Euphoria cast play teenagers in high school who are going through some pretty serious issues. How old are the cast members in real life? Read on for details.

Zendaya, who plays lead character Rue, is 22 years old. She was born September 1, 1996. Zendaya means “to give thanks” in Shona. Her career started as a child model who worked for stores like Old Navy, Mervyns, and Macy’s. She first got a big boost in her career when she played Rocky Blue on Disney’s Shake It Up. She also played Fola on The OA, K.C. Cooper on KC Undercover, Anne Wheeler on The Greatest Showman, and was in Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood music video, to name a few. She also stars as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. In 2011 she released the singles Swag It Out and Watch Me and signed with Hollywood Records in 2012. Her debut single, Replay, reached 40 in the Top 100 chart in the U.S. and her debut studio album hit number 51. Her single Rewrite the Stars, from The Greatest Showman, released in 2018 and hit the top 20 in the UK and in Australia.

Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, is 20 years old. She was born in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Her role in Euphoria is her first acting credit. She told InStyle that the first episode kitchen scene with Nate was the toughest scene for her. The 200 extras on set also made it more intimidating.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, was born September 12, 1997. She’s 21. Her other credits include recently starring as Eden on The Handmaid’s Tale in 2018 and starring as Alice, one of the main characters, on Sharp Objects in 2018. She was also Emaline in Everything Sucks! and Haley on In the Vault.

Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat, was born on December 14, 1996. She’s 22. She didn’t have many credits before Euphoria. She played Ella on Divorce for two episodes and was in some shorts. This is obviously the beginning of a great career for her. She’s also worked as a model for brands like Aerie, Forever 21, H&M, and more, according to IMDB.

CATch me tonight on @colbertlateshow 🤪 it was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I1k05yk01D — Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow) July 30, 2019

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, was born December 15, 1997. She’s 21 and the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. She’s had a few roles before this, including Assassination Nation, The House of Tomorrow, Girls (Cleo for three episodes in 2015), This is 40, Funny People, and Knocked Up. Her Twitter page is super popular with 189,000 followers.

Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco, is in his early 20s, according to Vulture. He graduated from the Oakland School of Arts in 2016. Other sources place his age as 25, but it’s not confirmed. Many fans have commented on just how much he looks like Mac Miller.

Algee Smith, who plays Chris McKay, was born on November 7, 1994. He’s 24 years old. Smith told Bossip about one scene in particular on Euphoria: “I have this scene in one episode and it really challenged me as a man… It was an uncomfortable scene for me, but I had to learn how to separate myself and just be the actor because someone might be dealing with that type. I had to get over my masculinity issues, as a black man we often have to realize it’s okay to be in this position for a minute…”

Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s little sister Gia, is 16 years old. She was born July 1, 2003. She already has an impressive career to her name. Her credits include The Bravest Knight (Nia), When They See Us (Lisa), A Wrinkle in Time (Meg), Don’t Let Go, Santa’s Boot Camp, Lea to the Rescue, Sleight, NCIS, White Water, Chicago PD, Adam Devine’s House Party, 12 Years a Slave, and much more.

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy, was born December 11, 1994 and is 24 years old. She was Ingrid on The OA, Marina on Love, Estee on Mid90s, Shairee on Ray Donovan, and Merideth on Brigsby Bear.

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, was born June 26, 1997 in Brisbane, Australia. He’s 22. This is his biggest role so far on TV. In 2018, he played Noah on The Kissing Booth and Rooster on Swinging Safari. He’ll be in The Kissing Booth 2 in 2020, along with 2 Hearts, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, and The Mortuary Collection in 2019.

Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, who plays Ashtray, is also going to be in the new TV series called Utopia, playing a character named Grant who will be in nine episodes. This and Euphoria are his biggest TV appearances so far. He’s 12 years old and when he’s not acting, he’s a boxer in the Junior Olympics and is sponsored by Under Armour.

Austin Abrams, who plays Ethan, was born September 2, 1996 in Sarasota, Florida. He’s 22 in real life. His prior credits include Less than Zero, The Americans (Jackson), SMILF, The Walking Dead (Ron Anderson for nine episodes from 2015-2016), All Summers End, We Don’t Belong Here, Shameless, The Inbetweeners (Todd), and more.