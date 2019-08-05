‘Euphoria’ Finale: Disappointed & Confused Reactions

Some fans loved the Euphoria finale, but other fans were disappointed by it. Still others just left the finale thoroughly confused. Here’s a quick look at fans’ reactions after the Season 1 finale on HBO aired. This post will have spoilers for the Season 1 finale.

Many Fans Were Just Confused When the Credits Rolled

On Reddit, one person asked: “Wtf is that ending?” Another answered: “I don’t know but it looked pretty.” And the perfect response was: “Story of the show lol.” And it’s true. It’s beautiful but sometimes very confusing.

Here are some more tweets from people who were confused:

I'm so confused…. Maybe I need to re-watch it. #EuphoriaFinale — Rickardo Lopez (@iRickardow) August 5, 2019

Not gonna lie, the ending confused me like hell. My sis snorted that white stuff then it turned into a music video just out of nowhere. I was waiting for the action. #EuphoriaHBO #EuphoriaFinale #feelEUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/t9rxs3TXU2 — Kennisha 💕🌟🌹 (@KBarbieBeauty) August 5, 2019

This pretty much sums it up.

me praying for nobody to die in euphoria’s season finale only to end up confused at the ending #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/UKrSy1bdEU — al ✰ euphoria spoilers (@wlwmayfield) August 5, 2019

And this.

It’s going to be a long wait.

the ending of euphoria got me confused asf 😩 all ik is my baby fez better be alive. season 2 better come quick #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/vLshKtdKxw — Valerie 🧚🏽‍♀️. (@barbie_val27) August 5, 2019

We were left with a lot of unanswered questions. Is Rue still alive? Is Fez alive or did Mouse shoot him? Did Fez kill that guy while his son watched or just beat him up? Did Nate die? What was the deal with Nate’s scene with his dad? Are Jules and Rue ever going to find their way back together? Do we even want them to end up back together after how Jules confessed that she was simultaneously in love with someone else?

And this doesn’t even touch the question of what was going on with that anonymous cam guy Kat was talking to. He’ll likely play a sinister role in Season 2. And then there was the CD that Maddie took. If Nate is still alive, he is not going to be happy when he finds out what Maddie did. And neither will his dad for that matter.

Some Fans Are Disappointed in the Finale

Anybody else disappointed with the #EuphoriaFinale ?? lowkey happy they played BTS’ Euphoria tho 🥴 — daniel 🌟 (@vargasboi) August 5, 2019

Some fans, however, are disappointed in the finale. Redditor u/americanslang59 wrote: “I’m sorry but that was really sh****. Last 20 minutes felt like Levinson wanted to make a bunch of music videos. Just a sh** ton of music over montages.”

I think I’m the only one who was disappointed in the #EuphoriaFinale… — Allison Keogh (@amkbroadway) August 5, 2019

Redditor MikeW1105 commented: “Honestly that was a letdown. The show compensated for a lack of substance with great cinematography. Sadly I think that was the worst episode. Had no direction and was all over the place.”

Alright, kinda disappointed with the finale…I was expecting much more drama and closing out some of the story lines #EuphoriaFinale #EuphoriaHBO — peace ✌🏾 (@shalomgibtsawi) August 5, 2019

RaptorDelta commented: “I loved all of this season but the last 20 mins of this were so out of left field. I feel like none of the storylines ended in a good way? Everything’s a cliffhanger rn except Cassie and Maddie/Nate.”

I’m so disappointed what happen to fez? Nate ? What was in the tape Maddie stole ? ! #EuphoriaFinale pic.twitter.com/yLiUm2MbZw — CATH 🥶 (@BreezyLovinCath) August 5, 2019

And Ksloot wrote: “Not a big fan of the finale. What a let down after the 7 episode build up.”

Other Fans Are Just Wondering How to Pass the Time Until Season 2

Still other fans just aren’t sure what to do with themselves until Season 2.

They loved the finale, but now they have to wait.

It could be as long as a year or more before Season 2 premieres.

It will be a long wait, but it will be worth it when Euphoria returns.

READ NEXT: Euphoria Episode 8 Review & Recap