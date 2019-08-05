‘Euphoria’ Location: What City Does It Take Place In & Where Was It Filmed?

The new HBO hit series Euphoria stands out for its amazing cinematography. But where is the show supposed to take place? What city is it in and where is it filmed? Read on for more details.

As far as what city Euphoria takes place in, the show actually leaves that purposefully vague, probably so that viewers can relate no matter where they live. The original unaired pilot script (which has some major spoilers) doesn’t actually reveal where Euphoria takes place at all. Even when the script switches to present day, it just uses labels like “suburban streets” to describe the city. Another scene is labeled “side of the road, suburbs.” It seems that the show has purposefully left its location vague.

24.05 | Euphoria S01 has wrapped filming after 8 months of shooting (October 15th 2018 – May 24th 2019)! Congratulations to all cast & crew! Coming up: The screening of the pilot at the ATX Festival on June 6th and obviously, the premiere of the show on June 16th! #feelEuphoria pic.twitter.com/UC5ZYGZhbl — Euphoria Source (@EuphoriaSource) May 24, 2019

In fact, some viewers have pointed out that in the first episode you can see a drivers license in California font, but rather than saying California it says “drive safely.”

euphoria just finished filming and i couldn't be prouder of my girl zendaya because she pushed herself out of her comfort zone and put all her heart and soul in this project just like the crew and rest of the cast, congrats! i'm so ready to see the finshed product pic.twitter.com/mqWSSaM2rt — iv (@farfromfilm) May 24, 2019

The show was filmed in California, but that doesn’t mean they’re trying to make it take place in California. They try to make it stay more generic so it can be in “any” American suburb. But because of where it’s actually filmed, you’ll probably see hints that it’s in California, like seeing palm trees in the background. Arial shots also appear to be in a Los Angeles suburb, but they’re definitely not making a point of emphasizing LA or California.

The high school is filmed at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen, California, Popbuzz noted. This same high school was used for Saved By the Bell, True Blood, and other shows. The high school has been used as filming location too many times to list here. But some other notable moments include Ferris Bueller, CSI Miami, Clueless, The Office, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Yours Mine and Ours, and American Vandal.

East Highland high school itself doesn’t exist. But a Redditor, u/extracurricular, shared that there is an East Highland town in real life. They wrote: “Although there is a town called East Highland (Inland Empire) like the fictional town in Euphoria. East Highland doesn’t have a high-school they go to Redlands High Schools. But the drug use and lack of parental involvement (long commutes to LA) is very much on par.”

Storm started filming Euphoria last night, so scenes of storm and Z YAYYYY pic.twitter.com/LSqVfzeaYS — Alex ♥️ (@mjxtodd) November 6, 2018

A scene at the mall is filmed at Del Amo Fashion Center, which is located in Torrance, California, Popbuzz noted.

Many scenes are also filmed at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, like the rotating room scene.

Some street scenes were filmed in Pomona, California, according to IMDB.

The put a lot of work into those scenes.

Photo of the Day! July 11, 2019: Zendaya filming a scene within a moving room on ‘Euphoria’. @euphoriaHBO #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/TW0jyJGsG3 — TV Wasteland (@tvwasteland_) July 11, 2019

According to Atlas of Wonders, Fezco and Ashtray’s gas station is Alta Dena Dairy in Temple City in real life.

Update she’s filming a show called Euphoria here pic.twitter.com/YvlgyBj4n4 — 𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓽💋 (@jasmonetl_) April 13, 2019

And the motel that everyone goes to is the Travel Inn at 8525 Sepulveda Blvd. in North Hills, Atlas of Wonders shared.

The motel Nate's dad takes his hook ups to in #Euphoria is the Travel Inn across the street from the Odd Ball Strip Club on Sepulveda in North Hills and I hate that I've driven by enough times to even be able to spot it 😭😭😭 — Melvin (@melvsters) July 15, 2019

That fancy restaurant where Rue met Ali was La Tijera Blvd. in LA, Atlas of Wonders noted.

