‘Euphoria’ Season 2: Here’s What We Know About the Show’s Return & Filming

If you’re watching the Season 1 finale of Euphoria on HBO, then you will no doubt want to know immediately when the show’s coming back. Was it renewed? Here is everything we know about Season 2 of Euphoria so far.

Euphoria Has Been Renewed for Season 2, But a Release Date Isn’t Yet Known

First, we have some great news. HBO renewed Euphoria for Season 2 even before Season 1 ended. The renewal was announced in mid-July. When the renewal was announced, executive vice president of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi, said: “We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series. We look forward to following these complex characters as their journeys continue through the challenging world they inhabit.”

Just realized the finale is in 2 days and we're gonna have to wait fOR ANOTHER YEAR till Euphoria Season 2 airs pic.twitter.com/HhZ5Agoj5A — nat (@ruemcu) August 3, 2019

HBO has not yet announced a release date for Season 2, sadly. But it will likely return in about a year, in June 2020. That would match with HBO shows that don’t have a big special effects budget. However, HBO is notorious for taking longer on some shows. Westworld, for example, is taking about a two-year break before returning for a new season. So June 2020 is probably the earliest that we’ll see a new season, but it could possibly be later than that.

To Premiere in a Year in June 2020, Season 2 Needs To Start Filming By October

24.05 | Euphoria S01 has wrapped filming after 8 months of shooting (October 15th 2018 – May 24th 2019)! Congratulations to all cast & crew! Coming up: The screening of the pilot at the ATX Festival on June 6th and obviously, the premiere of the show on June 16th! #feelEuphoria pic.twitter.com/UC5ZYGZhbl — Euphoria Source (@EuphoriaSource) May 24, 2019

Season 2 hasn’t started filming yet, but it’s not as concerning as you might think. Because Euphoria doesn’t have the special effects requirements of shows like Game of Thrones, it doesn’t need as much time between filming and the premiere date. Euphoria Season 1 premiered in June, and filming for Season 1 started in mid-October 2018. Filming wrapped up in late May, just a couple weeks before the show premiered.

So in order to have a June 2020 release for the show, Season 2 filming will need to start by October.

Fans Are Excited About Season 2

As far as we know, the main cast will be returning for Euphoria Season 2. Check out the video Euphoria shared on their Instagram when they announced the renewal:

Some fans voiced concern that a character might be killed in the Season 1 finale. If that happens, said u/Jemimah_Faj, “it’ll probably make season 2 be about a police investigation.”

me auditioning to be a ceiling fan for euphoria season 2 so i can see zendaya and hunter pic.twitter.com/VJMXtVyEvD — emily (@PRFCTRULES) July 30, 2019

But considering how brilliant the writing was this last season, it’s likely that we won’t be disappointed in a second season, whatever direction they take it.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Are you ready to say goodbye? A lot of fans simply aren’t ready.

Me because #Europhiahbo is wrapping up season 1 and idk what I’m supposed to do while I wait for season 2 😓😓@euphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/guAhEn7fGD — T.dashinnn🖤 (@T_bankssss) August 4, 2019

It’s not surprising the show was renewed.

The number of viewers is growing for this show. The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. That’s a lot less than Big Little Lies‘ 1.8 million viewers, but it’s a great start for a new show. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million.

The July 14 episode had almost the same viewership as July 7, with .21 in the 18-49 demographic and a slightly lower .579 million total watching live. Then on July 21, the episode had .569 million viewers watching live, which was a slight drop from the week before. For July 28, viewership dropped slightly to .549 million. However, don’t forget that this accounts for live viewers only. The show’s ratings increase a lot once you count delayed viewers as well.

