Is Ex on the Beach on TV Tonight? When Is the Next New Episode?

Ex on the Beach, which usually airs on Tuesdays, has been moved to Thursday nights. That means there won’t be any episodes playing tonight on MTV, and the new episode of Ex on the Beach will air on Thursday night, August 15 at 9/8 c.

The dating series, which premiered its third season on July 16, 2019, follows reality stars who think they are looking for new love, only to be blindsided when their exes turn up on the scene. The confrontations lead to “hookups, deceit, revenge and outrageous drama,” and couples are forced to determine whether they can rekindle their romance or call it quits once and for all.

‘Ex on the Beach’ Has Changed Time Slots from Tuesday to Thursday Nights

The next episode is titled “This Is Episode 5 But Let’s Call It 6,” and the synopsis reads, “Devin faces the wrath of Marie when he calls her “a six”; Billy puts the moves on Lexi; a new Ex becomes an intriguing Next for on Single; a Crush Date is awarded.” Ex on the Beach is produced by MTV International, and it originated in the UK in 2014. The UK version was cancelled earlier this year following the death of former cast member Mike Thalassitis.

MTV released a U.S. version of the dating series in 2018 which consisted of 11 episodes, and a second season that had 16 episodes. Ex on the Beach has been moderately successful in the U.S. and Business Times describes it as a “global phenomenon.” It’s also been pegged as the fastest-rising shows on the MTV channel in terms of viewership and following.

Read on for the full list of Ex on the Beach season 3 singles:

Aubrey O’Day (Famously Single)

Mark Jansen (Big Brother)

Mechie Harris (The Future)

Cameron Armstrong (Boy Band and The Rookie)

Billy Reilich (What Happens at the Abbey)

Kenya Scott (Are You the One?)

Lexi Kaplan (Inst@famous)

Allie Kaplan (Inst@famous)

Geles Rodriguez (Are You the One?)

Devin Walker (The Challenge and Are You the One?)

And here are the ex’s that will be making an appearance throughout the season: