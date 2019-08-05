Feral Hogs: Here’s Why The Term is Trending on Twitter

Feral hogs are trending on Twitter after a William McNabb said he needed an assault weapon to “kill the 30-50 feral hogs” that run through his yard as his children play.

A weekend of unyielding terror resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people after two mass shootings. A shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 3, 2019, left 22 people dead and another 26 injured. Just hours later, another shooting at Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio left nine people dead and another 26 wounded. As a result, many American citizens are calling for gun reform.

On August 5, 2019, the cover of Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post called on President Donald Trump to ban weapons of war. The cover said America is scared, however, some people disagree. Apparently on reason is due to feral hogs.

Twitter Users Are Talking About Guns After a Terrifying August Weekend Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play? — William McNabb (@WillieMcNabb) August 4, 2019

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jason Isbell said, “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.” His post has garnered over 38,000 likes, 6,000 retweets, and hundreds of comments.

William McNabb’s reply has been getting quite a lot of attention. Shortly after Isbell’s tweet started circulating, McNabb replied, “Legit question for rural Americans – How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

McNabb’s response has prompted over 50,000 tweets including the term “feral hogs,” according to Twitter.

A Man Named Red Dave Wrote a Story About It *I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline. The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me. — Red Dave (@RedDave92) August 5, 2019

A man named Red Dave penned a detailed description of what he thinks the scene on McNabb’s rural property looks like. A riveting short story, as told in tweet thread format, captured the hearts of many.

“*I take a long drag from my cigarette as I stare out of my foxhole, hollow eyed at the treeline,” Red Dave began. “The distant sounds of oinking coming nearer and nearer as the sun sets. The cold steel of my AR-15 the only thing that stands between those hogs and my kids behind me.”

Red Dave goes on to describe the scent of the “VietHogs” as they encroach on his land. He says his “little Suzy” and “little Johnny” assist him in the assault. It’s a vicious battle, and Red Dave says it seemed like an eternity, however, he was victorious.

“As the sun rose and exposed the dead and dying bodies of dozens of feral hogs, I gathered my family and readied for another night of hell,” Red Dave concluded. “My gun and me the only thing standing in the way of those twisty tailed beasts. Because pest control… Pest control never changes.”

You have won twitter today! No. Fuck it. You’ve won the Internet today. All of it. Well done! pic.twitter.com/qgFJEs9Okb — Sham African (@shamafrican) August 5, 2019

“You have won twitter today! No. Fuck it. You’ve won the Internet today,” one reader said. “All of it. Well done!”

Laura Neale got hilariously creative with her remix of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song:

“chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ real hard

shootin’ some b-ball outside in the yard

when 30-50 hogs who were up to no good

started being feral in my neighborhood

it took 3-5 minutes & my dad got scared

he said “I need my big gun or I won’t feel prepared”

30-50 feral hogs on the way to william mcnabb's yard pic.twitter.com/V1j4bqhJQJ — kai (@SnufkinGay69) August 5, 2019

A user named Kai posted a popular video and wrote “30-50 feral hogs on the way to william mcnabb’s yard.”

is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 5, 2019

Brandy Jenson posed a question: “is the deranged urgency with which we’ve all embraced “30 to 50 feral hogs” the sign of a mental break or what pulled us back from the brink of one?”

When 30-50 feral hogs roll up and see you and your kids in the yard. pic.twitter.com/twiC8HiSl1 — Kevin Quick 🛰 (@kquickphoto) August 5, 2019

Kevin Quick used a clip from “The Simpsons” to make his joke on Twitter.

“30-50 feral hogs” day is one of the great days in the history of Twitter. pic.twitter.com/RJTGrqXO8R — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 5, 2019

Mike Beauvais used a very popular meme to illustrate America’s relationship with “sensible gun control laws.”

Feral hogs overtaking your children after they’ve been in the yard for 3-5 minutes.

pic.twitter.com/NOU2mR80Ry — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) August 5, 2019

Sam Greisman used a recent viral video from a Chinese wave pool to describe the feral hog invasion.

When you can’t see 30-50 feral hogs but you know they out there pic.twitter.com/IPT2zoHrEr — Dan Combs (@DanCombz) August 5, 2019

“When you can’t see 30-50 feral hogs but you know they out there,” Dan Combs wrote.