Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Matthew Fired From Job Amid Abuse Claims & Arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County and let the world know she and her husband Matthew had decided to get divorced. But, Gina also revealed she and Matthew were still attracted to one another and were getting along quite well, despite their separation. Unfortunately, things changed.

Gina Kirschenheiter’s DUI Arrest

Over the course of their separation, Gina got a DUI and Matthew was arrested for domestic violence against Gina. In January 2019, The Daily Dish reported that Gina was arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08. Following her arrest, Gina told Bravo, “I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”

In July 2019, Gina pleaded guilty to the DUI charges, according to E! News. As a result, Gina must complete 20 hours of community service and 6 months of an alcohol program.

Matthew Kirschenheiter Arrested for Domestic Violence

One month before Gina pleaded guilty, she filed a protective order against her ex, which was temporarily granted until August 14, 2019. The Blast reported that businessman Matthew was arrested on suspicions relating to domestic violence against wife Gina. According to Gina, Matthew said he was going to kill her. She claimed that, “He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard. My ears rang. I begged him to stop to calm down … but he kept hitting me.” She continued, saying, “He started to hit me on the side of the head with his open hand. When I tried to get up off of the couch, he threw me back down and began choking me. Then he started to hit me all over my body.”

Gina also said Matthew “grabbed me and dragged me on the cement back into the house. He threw me back on the couch started hitting me again telling me he was going to kill me. His eyes were black and nothing I could say would bring him back to reality.” She went on to say that this was not the first violent incident she experienced with Matthew. Gina said, “There are other incidents that have scared me in the past. Too many to remember. At this point, I have to protect me and our children. Respondent and I had attempted reconciliation in hopes of keeping our family together, but I now realize it’s better for us both to move on for the sake of our children. I am heartbroken for all of us. Matt needs professional help, which is more than I can give him.”

Radar Online reported that after Matthew’s arrest, he was fired from his job. Matthew was a longtime employee at investment management firm PIMCO and a company spokesperson told Radar that Matthew was “let go.” Laura Batty, another spokesperson for PIMCO, confirmed that Matthew no longer was with the company. A source stated to Radar, “Matt was recently terminated from PIMCO after the incident with Gina. He is devastated, and does not know how he is going to provide for his family.”

According to Us Weekly, Gina and Matthew Kirschenheiter had briefly reconciled when things went downhill.