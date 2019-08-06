Gina’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is here, and there’s plenty of drama in store.

As always, some of that drama will surround Gina Kirschenheiter, who joined the cast in Season 13, ready to shake things up.

Read on to learn more about Gina’s kids and family.

1. She Has Three Children

Gina has three young children who she often posts about on Instagram: seven-year-old Nicholas, five-year-old Sienna, and four-year-old Luca.

Her most recent bio on Bravo TV’s website reads, “…Gina is redefining herself as she puts the pieces of her new life together by finding a new home she can call her own with her three young children.””

After her divorce from Matt, she told People, “We’re always going to be family. We are a family…”

2. She and Her Husband Matt Divorced Last Year

Last year, Gina went through a difficult divorce with her husband of seven years, Matt. But to outsiders, it may not have even looked like a divorce.

A post by Bravo TV last year reads, “Gina Kirschenheiter continues to maintain a good relationship with her ex Matt Kirschenheiter as they go through their divorce proceedings after seven years of marriage. From stunning family photos to the fact that Gina and Matt continued to sleep together during their separation, you would almost never know that this Real Housewives of Orange County couple has decided to call it quits.”

At the RHOC reunion at the end of the season, Andy Cohen was determined to get to the bottom of the reasons behind the divorce. Gina eventually shared with Cohen, “When we moved away from Long Island, our relationship just wasn’t enough,” she said. “It’s the little, the big, it’s everything.”

She continued, “He’s just not that person who compliments you and builds you up and makes you feel great. I’ve never walked out of a room and had him say, ‘Oh my God, you look so beautiful.’ You know, I’ve never even really had Matt look me in the eye and tell me in a genuine way, ‘I love you.’ And I do think those things are important… But you know what, I see him tell my daughter [Sienna] that, and it makes me love him for that, and I’m OK with that. That’s what makes me know he’s a good person, a good father, but not meant to be my husband, and that’s it.”

3. She Admits It Was Difficult Explaining the Divorce to Her Children

Divorce is always difficult, and Gina admitted on The Real Housewives of Orange County that it was difficult explaining the separation to the children.

On an episode of the show last November, Gina sought advice from Kelly Dodd how to explain the situation to her children.

She also shared with The Daily Dish, “So basically, we haven’t told them… But that’s not good, either. We have to tell them. It’s hard. Even though I think we’re doing as good as possible, you don’t want to go to your kids and say, ‘Mommy and Daddy are breaking up,’ so it’s a really hard thing to say. And I think I struggle with that.”

4. Her Ex Was Arrested in June

According to People, Matt was arrested towards the end of June. The Blast reported that he was allegedly arrested on charges related to suspicious domestic violence.

People writes, “He was released the next morning at around 1 a.m., according to jail records, and his bail was set at $0. A court date has not yet been set and he has not yet been charged with a crime.”

Two days after the arrest, Gina filed a request for a protective order against him, according to The Blast.

5. She Does Not Blame the Divorce on the Show

In September of last year, Gina told US Weekly, “It’s a very complicated situation and I do think that it wasn’t the show… I think that moving to California had a very big, big impact on our relationship. Because when we were on Long Island it was a community of people surrounding us.”

She continued, “I think that had I known that this was gonna happen, I actually wouldn’t have done the show … I mean nobody really wants to get divorced while they’re on a reality show. It’s hard to watch.”

In June, Radar Online reported that Gina was seeking full custody of her kids after her husband’s arrest.

A source reportedly close to Gina said, “She does not want her kids to be scared, but she also knows that they know what is going on…”