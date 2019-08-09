Gisele Bundchen Shares Breastfeeding Photo Of Baby Vivian

Gisele Bundchen shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her daughter Vivian in honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breastfeeding. That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced.

I love how #breastfeedingawarenessmonth shines a light on the importance of breastfeeding,” Bundchen captioned the throwback pic.

“Yes, in the beginning, it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way. Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breastfeed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you,” she added.

Bundchen and her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, have two children together; son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, now 6.

Here’s what you need to know:

This Isn’t the First Time Bundchen Shared a Breastfeeding Photo

Bundchen has been a proud supporter of breastfeeding moms since she had children of her own. In fact, the supermodel caused a bit of a stir when she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding back in 2013.

Bundchen took to Instagram to share a photo of herself getting her hair, makeup, and nails done all while nursing her little one.

“What would I do without this beauty squad after the 15 hours flying and only 3 hours of sleep #gettingready,” Bundchen captioned the photo at the time.

The photo quickly went viral with social media users debating whether or not Bundchen’s “glamourous” breastfeeding style was actually a true depiction of mom life. Check out this article on Elle in which the writer talks about being jealous following Bunchen’s photo.

Bundchen Previously Opened up About Having Kids & Admitted Things Weren’t Always Sunshine & Butterflies

In an interview with People Magazine last year, Bundchen admitted that she “lost” herself when she had her first child.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died. I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock,” Bundchen told the outlet.

The candid interview was one of the most talked-about from Bundchen, who always seems to radiate positivity. The interview was conducted to promote Bundchen’s memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

