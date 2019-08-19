‘Good Witch’ Season 6: Is the Show Renewed? When Does It Return?

This year Good Witch and Season 5 might be the best season yet on Hallmark, thanks to the long-awaited wedding between Cassie and Sam. (Which was actually her second wedding!) Of course, seasons must end to make room for the return of other Hallmark series (like Chesapeake Shores, which returns next weekend.) But fans are definitely going to miss this magical show while it’s gone. Has the show been renewed for Season 6? Find all the details below and then, when you finish this article, take the poll at the end of the story and let us know if you think there should be a sixth season of Good Witch.

Good Witch Has Been Renewed & Will Likely Return for Season 6 in Late April to Early May 2020

Last year when Season 4 of Good Witch ended, Hallmark hadn’t announced yet if the show was renewed. But this year things are much happier. Good Witch is indeed returning and has already been renewed for Season 6. The announcement was made in early July.

But when will be able to see the sixth season begin? Although Hallmark hasn’t announced a premiere date yet, we have a pretty good idea based on previous seasons. Season 1 was an exception, premiering on February 28, but most of the rest of the seasons followed a distinct pattern. Season 2 premiered on April 17, Season 3 premiered on April 30, and Season 4 premiered on April 29. Season 5 was supposed to premiere the first weekend in May 2019, but because parts of When Calls the Heart had to be remade due to Lori Loughlin’s exit, it was delayed. As a result, Good Witch Season 6 premiered a month late on June 9 and June 10. But that was due to extenuating circumstances.

Based on past seasons, we can guess that Hallmark will bring Season 6 of Good Witch back in late April 2020 or early May 2020.

Grace Will Not Be a Series Regular in Season 6

We have some sad news about the Season 6 cast. Grace Russell, portrayed by Bailee Madison, will not be a series regular in Season 6, Deadline reported.

There’s no bad blood. Madison is moving on to new roles, and Grace is moving off to college. But because she’s only leaving as a series regular, it’s likely that Madison will make some guest appearances in the future.

Grace is graduating from high school and going off to college, so her exit will be a natural part of the show’s storyline.

Good Witch Should Have a Special Halloween Movie in October 2019

You won’t have to wait until April or May to see Good Witch again, thankfully. Every year, Hallmark has been airing a Good Witch special around Halloween, typically one or two weekends before the holiday in late October. So more than likely, we’ll be seeing another Good Witch special around the same time. It hasn’t been officially announced, but it’s tough to imagine that one of Hallmark’s most popular series wouldn’t have another Halloween special.

The ratings for Season 5 have been phenomenal. The show only dipped below two million viewers once on July 7 during the Fourth of July weekend. For the rest of the episodes, the ratings have been between 2.0 and 2.35 million. And the 18-49 demographic is consistently between .18 and .26. This is a solid showing for the Hallmark series. (For comparison, Fear the Walking Dead, which also airs on Sunday nights on AMC, actually has lower ratings than Good Witch. It sees 1.4 to 1.9 million viewers per episode, so it’s consistently lower than Good Witch.)

