Hallmark’s ‘A Summer Romance’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its TV Summer Nights series with A Summer Romance, starring Erin Krakow and Ryan Paevey. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Montana), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Summer Romance’

A Summer Romance premieres tonight, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on August 18 at 6 p.m. Eastern, August 21 at 9 p.m., August 24 at 7 p.m., August 25 at 2 p.m., and September 14 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Samantha’s Montana ranch is her family’s legacy, so when a developer shows up to buy it, Sam isn’t interested. But as he tries to win her trust and her ranch, Sam finds he might also be winning her heart.”

‘A Summer Romance’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Montana

Although the storyline for A Summer Romance takes place in Montana, the movie was actually filmed in Vancouver and other parts of Canada, TV Insider shares. The movie was originally called Dude Ranch.

Paevey said he did his own horseback riding and even milked his own cow for the movie, Madison.com reported. Here he is in this behind-the-scenes photo from Surrey, British Columbia.

Here’s a photo Krakow shared.

The movie was filmed in April and May according to What’s Filming.

And Ryan Paevey really enjoyed the scenery while filming.

Check out this beautiful moment with his co-star.

How amazing does this look?

Many scenes were filmed in Surrey.

It looks like they had a lot of fun.

Ava Grace Cooper shared photos too.

How much fun is this?

The Cast for ‘A Summer Romance’

The film stars Erin Krakow as Samantha. She’s best known for her role as Elizabeth Thornton on When Calls the Heart. Her many other credits include Army Wives, Guiding Light (Molly), Castle, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS, Good Girls Revolt, Chance at Romance, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, and much more. She also starred in Marrying Father Christmas, a Hallmark favorite.

Ryan Paevey stars as Richard. He’s starring as Detective Nathan West on General Hospital and played the title role in the 2016 Hallmark movie: Unleashing Mr. Darcy, along with starring on Harvest Love. He’s an outdoors enthusiast when he’s not acting. On his days off, he likes to cliff jump and find other adventures. According to his bio “sitting still is not an option.” He also loves all things tech and video games and was featured in Christina Aguilera’s music video Your Body. He recently starred in Hallmark’s From Friend to Fiance.

Ava Grace Cooper played Annie. She is perhaps best known by Hallmark fans for her role as Opal on When Calls the Heart. She’s appeared in more than 32 episodes so far. She’s made quite a name for herself at a young age and already has many credits to her name. Her credits include Mingle All the Way (another 2018 Christmas movie where she played Riley Fielding), The Miracle Season, iZombie (Ragamuffin), Beyond (Emily), The Sweetest Christmas, Falling for Vermont, The Perfect Bride, The Edge of Seventeen, and some short films including Evil Plans, Cadence, and In Hiding. She also starred in A Midnight Kiss in 2018.

Pictured above are Sarah Strange, Erin Krakow, Ava Grace Cooper, and Kevin O’Grady

Sarah Strange played Catherine. Her previous credits include Snowpiercer the TV series, The Man in the High Castle (Ledette), Garage Sale Mysteries (Dani), On the Farm, Kindergarten Cop 2 (Miss Sinclaire), Level Up, The Triple Eight (Erica), Men in Trees (Theresa), ReGenesis (Jill), Life as We Know It (Mia), Madison (Carol), Ranma 1/2 (Ranma), and much more.

Kevin O’Grady played Buck. His credits include Garage Sale Mysteries (Detective Lynwood), Rachel, The Mist, Drone, Every Christmas Has a Story, You Me Her (Gabe), Pants on Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Psych, Arrow, Hiccups, and much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Geoff Gustafson (Todd)

Lucie Guest (Ashley)

Liza Huget (Maryann)

Jesse Arthur Carroll (Lonnie)

Milo Shandel (Perkins)

Stellina Rusich (Trish)

Trevor Lerner (The Driver)

Billy Wickman (Larry)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

