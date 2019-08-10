Hallmark’s ‘A Taste of Summer’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its Summer Nights series with A Taste of Summer, starring Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed (hint: not in Massachusetts where it takes place), and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘A Taste of Summer’

A Taste of Summer premieres tonight, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air August 11 at 2 p.m. Eastern, August 13 at 11 a.m., August 17 at 9 a.m., August 18 at 12 p.m., and September 2 at 8 a.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Gabby Ferrar moves to the town of Bright Shore, Massachusetts to open a restaurant after a stint as a sous chef in New York. Upon arrival, she encounters Caleb Delaney, a single father who runs his own restaurant and coaches the girls’ softball team. Both restaurants will compete in the Taste of Summer Food Festival hosted in Bright Shore. During the course of the summer, Gabby finds joy in running her own restaurant as she rediscovers her passion and gets to know Caleb.”

‘A Taste of Summer’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Massachusetts

The storyline for A Taste of Summer might be in Bright Shore, Massachusetts, but the movie wasn’t actually filmed in Massachusetts or even in the United States. It was filmed in Vancouver, Canada.

Winter and his wife, Sanchez, star in the movie together. He told Parade that it was fun to work together and this was the first time they both acted in the same movie. He told Parade: “We had a lot of fun working together. We actually have different styles where I’m joking around a lot and goofy on set and I like to get people laughing and she’s more focused and serious at times, which we would tease each other about… It was just great being able to work together and having the family all together in Vancouver.”

Sanchez told Southern Living: “We thought it was just clean and positive and a movie that our daughter can watch with us. We took the whole family and went to Vancouver for three weeks. It was lovely.”

Here are some fun behind-the-scenes photos that Sanchez and Winter shared.

Sanchez wrote: “I love playing characters… in real life I can’t cook too well, but here I am playing a super … fantastic chef!!!”

They loved having their kids around for the filming in Vancouver.

Thanks to the filming schedule they were in Vancouver for Easter and loved it.

The Cast for ‘A Taste of Summer’

The film stars real-life married couple Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter. This is their first time to star in a movie or show together, although they have worked on films together in the past.

Eric Winter plays Caleb. He has a long list of TV and film appearances to his name, including Rosewood, Witches of East End, The Mentalist, Secrets and Lies, GCB, Rizzoli & Isles, Moonlight, CSI, Love Inc., Sundays at Tiffany’s, Harold & Kumar, The Ugly Truth, Fire with Fire, and more. He starred in Hallmark’s Finding Santa in 2017. He’s also recently been on The Good Doctor.

Roselyn Sanchez plays Gabby. Her many previous credits include Grand Hotel (Gigi), Traffik, Death of a Vegas Showgirl, Devious Maids (Carmen), Familia en venta (Lili), Telenovela, Act of Valor, Without a Trace (Elena Delgado), Kojak (ADA Carmen Warrick), Nash Bridges, Rush Hour 2, As the World Turns (Pilar Domingo from 1996-1997), and more.

Matt Mazur is pictured above with Eric Winter. He plays the role of Trevor in the movie. His credits include iZombie, Almost Actors (Jonathan/Matt), Garage Sale Mystery, Pretty Little Dead Girl, Motive, Truth & Lies, Backstrom, and more.

Alison Araya is pictured above with Roselyn Sanchez. Araya played the role of Christina in the movie. Her many previous credits include Riverdale (Mrs. Weiss), iZombie, Lost in Space, The Good Doctor (Dr. Garcia), Small Town Christmas, Love You to Death, It’s Christmas Eve, The Man in the High Castle, Supergirl, Arrow (Officer Lopez), Shut Eye, The Perfect Bride, No Tomorrow, Second Chance, Brain on Fire, Ties that Bind (Victoria), The Whispers, Eureka, Tin Man, and much more.

Hannah Pederson is pictured above with Roselyn Sanchez. Pederson played the role of Victoria in the movie. Her many other credits include Garage Sale Mystery (Aime Lee), Hailey Dean Mystery (Naomi Sacks), Ice, The Good Doctor, The Perfect Catch, When Calls the Heart (Francine), Strange Empire, Murder She Baked, and more.

Tak Shinyei, Nyla Blackman, Alison Araya and Roselyn Sanchez are pictured above.

Nyla Blackman played the role of Emily in the movie. (She’s listed on IMDB as playing Sophia.) She played Pippi on iZombie.

Gracyn Shinyei played the role of Hannah in the movie. Her many other credits include The Man in the High Castle (Amy Smith), When Calls the Heart (Emily), Travelers, Snowcapped Christmas, Show of Hearts, Supernatural, and more.

Tak Shinyei is also credited in some of the movie photos shared by Hallmark, but is not credited in the official list of cast members. Tak has appeared in Eat, Play, Love.

Also starring in the movie are:

Antonio Cayonnne (Matthew)

Matt Mazur (Toby)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Chef Franco)

Alvin Sanders (Danny)

Edwin Perez (Sergio)

Marco Grazzini (Garrett)

Brenda M. Crichlow (Principal Watkins)

Kurt Teixeira (Bennett)

Erica Elliot (Sara)

Ian Collins (William)

Tom Tasse (Judge Hank)

Andy Nez (Umpire)

Amanda May (Judge Barbara)

Mark Licorish (Judge Peter)

Jimmy Paul (Server)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Superintendent Meyers)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

