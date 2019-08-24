Hallmark’s ‘All Summer Long’: Learn Where It Was Filmed, Meet the Cast & See Photos

Tonight Hallmark continues its original TV movie series for the summer series with All Summer Long, starring Autumn Reeser and Brennan Elliott. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

How To Watch ‘All Summer Long’

All Summer Long premieres tonight, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. Encores will air on August 25 at 6 p.m. Eastern and August 28 at 3 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex Jake is hired as the restaurant’s chef. Will they be able to open a new business, navigate the sea, and each other?”

‘All Summer Long’ Was Filmed in Canada on the Sunshine Coast

All Summer Long was filmed in Canada, including in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast in British Columbia. Gibsons is a coastal town with a population of about 4,605. Here’s a video from the filming.

The Facebook page Sunshine Coast BC Canada shared another behind-the-scenes photo below.

And here’s another behind-the-scenes video. Many of the marina scenes were filmed on Gibsons Wharf, the YouTube video shares.

And here’s a fun photo from the filming on the ship itself.

Brennan Elliott told It’s a Wonderful Movie that it got so hot he had to go to the hospital from dehydration during filming. “Loved shooting on a yacht but it was scorching hot, I got dehydrated and had to get IV fluids at the hospital. Learned my lesson- drink lots of water.”

What’s Filming and Sunshine Coast shared a lot of great behind-the-scenes photos on their Facebook pages.

Gibsons harbor was home for many beautiful scenes.

This is a great photo!

What a beautiful ship!

And the scenery is perfect.

A beautiful night on the ship.

And here they’re wrapping filming.

Autumn tagged Pacific Yellowfin Charters in one of her posts.

The Cast for ‘All Summer Long’

The film stars Autumn Reeser as Tia. She was in another food-themed movie in August 2018 called Season for Love, and then in February she starred in Hallmark’s Love on the Menu. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more.

The movie also stars Brennan Elliott as Jake. His credits include The 4400, Cold Case, CSI, What About Brian, All of My Heart: Inn Love, UnREAL, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb, Curse of Chucky, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Love You Like Christmas, A Christmas Melody, Flower Shop Mysteries, and more. He starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Encore in 2017 and has been in the All of My Heart series of movies. He was also in Christmas in Grand Valley in December 2018.

Also starring in the movie are:

Anne Marie DeLuise stars as Julie. Her many credits include The Last Bridesmaid, Marrying the Family, Mostly Ghostly, When Calls the Heart, The Bridge, Murder She Baked, iZombie, Strange Empire, Fifty Shades of Grey, Rita, Sanctuary, Smile of April, Supernatural, Andromeda, Higher Ground, Due South, Total Recall 2070, and much more.

Her husband, Peter DeLuise, directed tonight’s movie.

Thank you! @RealPDeLuise is the best in his field as a Director. He even has a role in #AllSummerLong. You'll also♥️@brennan_elliott, an incomparable actor w/his leading lady, the lovely @autumnreeser. Watch 4 the beautiful @amdeluise too. Can't gush enough about this cast & 📽. pic.twitter.com/yhfxkYtj7j — Ann- Brennie Forever (@Ann91237283) August 23, 2019

Also starring in the movie are:

Christopher Russell (Bennett)

Michael Kopsa (Daniel)

Jacqueline Samuda (Eileen)

Mick Major (Lucas)

Chris Shields (Marcus)

Doug Abrahams (Admiral John)

Derek Lowe (Dockhand)

Sherilyn Allen (Receptionist)

Jan Bos (Restaurant Owner)

Bill Dow (Engineer Rob)

Jackson R. Lake (Young Boy)

Here are some more photos from the movie:

