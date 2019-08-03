Hallmark’s ‘Love & Sunshine’ Was Filmed in Beautiful Vancouver Island

Tonight Hallmark premieres a new movie, Love and Sunshine. This adorable movie was filmed in a beautiful Canadian town. Read on to learn more.

According to IMDB, Love and Sunshine was filmed in many parts of Canada, including Victoria, British Columbia; Beaver Lake; and the Victoria International Airport.

The movie was originally just called Sunshine before Hallmark renamed it Love and Sunshine. According to this local story by Chek News, one of the key locations was a North Saanich nursery. Ellie Kanner, director of the movie, said about the filming location: “I love the proximity. It doesn’t take an hour to get to set, it takes 10 minutes and the locations we’ve found were amazing.”

They first started filming in May:

Much of the movie was filmed in beautiful Vancouver Island, according to Victoria Buzz. The official production address was on Cadboro Bay Road.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes photo from British Columbia:

She loved filming here.

Every location was just stunning.

Another stunning location today on the set of my @hallmarkchannel movie with @MarkDeklin… albeit with some rocky terrain. Luckily, I have my heels on. 😉 #Sunshine #Hallmarkies pic.twitter.com/GRjmaaTjZH — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) June 1, 2019

She got to visit with baby goats too, when they went to a petting zoo in British Columbia:

Baby goats! We visited a petting zoo here in BC today and they were SO CUTE! I kept thinking of @IamLaceyChabert & @brennan_elliott in the #AOMH movies. 😍🐐😍 pic.twitter.com/tyfMvd8Bc6 — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) May 27, 2019

Another filming location was in Oak Bay, shared Vic News. They filmed on Estevan Avenue in late May. The filming for the movie in the Greater Victoria region took about three weeks total.

Deklin said that he was careful to present his role in the movie as accurately as possible. He told TV Goodness: ” I want [military personnel] to like the way I’m representing them. Danica became very protective of my character, which is, in some ways, typical of who she is. She’s a very generous person. And she was a pal to me. If something came up in the script that was out of character for Jake, or didn’t have the utmost integrity, she was really quick to say, ‘No, he wouldn’t do that.” Read more in TV Goodness’s interview here.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Ally Craig has been fostering retired military dog, Sunshine, as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when Sunshine’s military partner, Jake Terry, returns to claim the dog.”

The movie wrapped in early June.

From our last night of shooting this weekend… a failed attempt at making a promo for #Sunshine, my summertime @hallmarkchannel movie with @markdeklin. 😊 #idontknowwhatseasonitis 😂 pic.twitter.com/uxF6aUydo9 — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) June 11, 2019

THAT'S A WRAP!! 😎🎬🥰 Come see last night's magical set with me & my awesome costar @markdeklin – we're not loopy *at all* by 2am… 😂 Oh, this is going to be an incredibly special little @hallmarkchannel movie, #Sunshine, and we can't wait to share it with you in August!💕 pic.twitter.com/praYPEUJXI — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) June 9, 2019

McKellar celebrated the movie by giving away two signed aprons.

If you want to stay updated on new Hallmark movies, join the author’s email list to learn about the next Hallmark movies. (Be sure and choose the Hallmark category when joining the list.)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?