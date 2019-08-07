The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 12 Recap & Review [LIVE UPDATES]

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 11, titled “Liars,” airs tonight at 12:00 a.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. CT. The official Hulu description for the episode reads: “Gilead leadership is rocked by losses of their own; Luke and Moira adjust to new arrivals in Canada; A tragedy strikes the Lawrence household.” Read on for a live recap of the newest episode of the show. (WARNING! MAJOR Handmaid’s Tale spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you’re not caught up!)

Tonight’s episode will cover the aftermath of Serena’s decision to betray Fred, who was arrested during last week’s episode of the show. The promo below shows Serena visiting Fred in Canadian jail and begging him to understand why she turned him in. It looks like Serena wasn’t actually arrested, as she can be seen wearing regular street clothes and possibly meeting with Luke and Moira to see Nicole. Luke also visits Fred in prison to confront him about June, while June and Rita work on a plan to get children out of Gilead. The synopsis also promises some tragedy in the Lawrence household, so we expect there to be some fallout from her bloody Jezebel encounter with Commander Winslow.

This article will explore tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale in detail as we do a live recap while it airs. If you aren’t completely caught up and don’t want anything spoiled for you, this is your OFFICIAL SPOILER WARNING! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk. Otherwise continue reading for details regarding tonight’s episode with LIVE UPDATES throughout the episode’s premiere. Don’t forget to refresh the page every few minutes to keep up with the live spoilers.

We will update this story as soon as the episode airs, so stayed tuned and thanks for reading! The episode airs at 12 p.m. ET on Hulu. In the meantime, catch up on spoilers for tonight’s episode here, and check back soon for live updates on “Liars.” Keep in mind that this article will be written in real time, so please excuse the casual tone and any minor mistakes that might be made initially. I will go back through and edit the article as soon as the episode ends. Enjoy the episode and thanks for reading!

READ NEXT: Handmaid’s Tale: How Many Episodes are Left in Season 3 After Tonight?