What Time & Channel Does ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Finale Air Tonight?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 13 finale, titled “Mayday,” airs Wednesday morning, August 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET, and 11:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 13 on Hulu. Viewers on the West Coast can catch the episode at 9 p.m. PT Tuesday night.

The official description for the highly anticipated season 3 finale reads: “June must think about how far she’s willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.” If you need a recap on episode 12, titled “Sacrifice,” before episode 13 airs, click here for a detailed review.

WARNING! Some light spoilers for tonight’s episode ahead. Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you. Tonight’s episode will see June finally set her plan into motion to help the children of Gilead escape. The promo above, released by Hulu after last week’s episode, shows just how determined June is to see her plan through, and she won’t let anybody stand in her way, including Commander Lawrence. We saw just how serious she was last week when she let Eleanor Lawrence overdose and die after swallowing a bottle of pills. Eleanor had nearly exposed June’s plan to the other wives of Gilead commanders and June wasn’t going to let her slip up again, so instead of calling for help when she walked in on Eleanor dying, she kissed her on the cheek and let the poor, broken woman slip away.

Tonight’s finale episode will see June taking lead on the operation, and informing Commander Lawrence that he is no longer in charge after he tried to “pull the plug” on the mission. June can also be seen talking with the other Marthas who are helping smuggle children out, telling them she will get the kids to the airport under cover of darkness, although she quickly runs into trouble. June can be seen running from gunman who are shooting at her through the woods, so we can expect some suspense during tonight’s episode as she tries to get the children to the airport.

The clip below, which was just released on The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu Instagram page, also shows another Martha (it looks like Beth), throwing a red piece of cloth from the iconic handmaid’s dress over a lamp that is strategically set in the window. It appears to be a sign, probably to indicate to the other Marthas that Mayday is still a “go” and to continue making plans to get the children to safety.

