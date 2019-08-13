What Time is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Finale Airing on the West Coast? (Pacific Time Zone vs Central)

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s hit drama series based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling novel, returns tonight for the season 3 finale. The official Hulu description for episode 13, titled “Mayday,” reads “June must think about how far she’s willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.”

For viewers watching the show from the West Coast, The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 13 will air at 9 p.m. PT. Those in the Central time zone will be able to catch the episode at 11 p.m. CT, while East Coasters will get to watch at 12 a.m. ET. If you are watching on the streaming service and don’t see “Mayday” appear right away at your specific air time, just hit refresh and it should pop up.

So what do fans have to look forward to during tonight’s season 3 finale? A lot, by the looks of the promo. Read on for a short outline of finale spoilers. WARNING! This is your MAJOR SPOILER ALERT! Turn back now or proceed at your own risk.

June is officially setting her child-smuggling operation into motion, so fans will finally get to see Mayday play out, something we’ve been waiting for since season 1. The promo above shows June taking charge of the mission; when Commander Lawrence tries to tell her that he’s “pulling the plug” because there are search parties scouring the area, June tells him “you are not in charge. I am,” and starts directing the Marthas to bring the children to her after dark, so she can transport them to the airport.

We can expect plenty of action, as shown by the (first) trailer. It looks like June runs into some issues either on her way to to the airport with the children, or on her way back after she gets them safely out of Gilead. It’s unclear at this time if she succeeds in smuggling the kids out, but she can be seen running through the woods from some armed Gilead officials, so we expect that she might run the risk of being caught before the end of the episode.

