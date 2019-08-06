Handmaids Tale: How Many Episodes Are Left in Season 3 After Tonight?

Tonight, Season 3 Episode 12 of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on Hulu. As we near the end of the season, fans may be wondering how many episodes are left. Season 3 contains 13 episodes in total, so there is only one more episode remaining after tonight. Next week is the season finale.

What can be gleaned from the preview for the penultimate episode?

On this evening’s episode, June Osborne gets knee-deep in her efforts to get the children out of the republic. In previews, we also see Fred Waterford potentially get in trouble for his crimes.

Last week, The Verge revealed that the show had been renewed for a fourth season.

And what’s the latest with the Emmy’s? Fans may have noticed that the series is absent from a number of the major Emmy categories, and that’s all to do with the Emmys eligibility rules. To compete for an Emmy, a show must air at least half of its season between June 1 (of the year preceding the ceremony) and May 31 (of the year of the ceremony). This year, the show’s third season didn’t drop until June 5, meaning it will be largely out of contention.

Hulu was only able to submit two episodes for consideration this year. Luckily, it still nabbed 11 nominations, including cinematography, production design, sound mixing, costumes, editing, and music composition.

One aspect of the season that’s struck fans has been the absence of Nick. As Express notes, viewers have been “eagerly awaiting” Nick’s return, and now, there are rumors that he’s going to make a shocking appearance in the season finale. Specifically, fans are curious if Fred and Serena’s arrests have something to do with Nick.

In a conversation with Den of Geek, actor Max Minghella, who plays Nick, shared, “I do think that Nick is always one step ahead of where you think he is. He’s certainly one step ahead of where I am as a reader or an audience member, and I think that becomes very clear in season three.” He goes on to describe his character as “strategic and cunning”.

It is possible that Nick is pairing up with an enemy? What will his return look like as we near the end of Season 3? Only time will tell.

The first episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale premiered on April 26, 2017. In 2017, the series was renewed for a second season, and that premiered on April 25, 2018. The third season was renewed in May 2018, and premiered on June 5, 2019. To date, The Handmaid’s Tale was won eight Primetime Emmy Awards from 13 nominations.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s penultimate episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu at 12am ET.