‘The Handmaids Tale’: How Many Episodes Are Left in Season 3 After Tonight?

Tonight is the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu. Season 3, Episode 13 will culminate the third season of the show. There will be no new episodes after this evening’s episode airs.

For all those of you who are sad that the season is wrapping up, you should be happy to know that the show has been renewed for more seasons.

You did this, Resistors. Praise be. 🙌 Season 4 of The #HandmaidsTale is happening! pic.twitter.com/uQfKEGE9cW — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) July 26, 2019

What can we expect from a new installment of the show? In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, executive producer Warren Littlefield shared, “We’re catching our breath from season 3, and then [creator Bruce Miller] and the writers will go into their think tank, and there are still more stories to tell. There’s more of Gilead to fight.”

At this point in time, it’s unclear exactly when Hulu will drop Season 4. However, we can expect to see the show again sometime between April and June 2020. (The first and second seasons aired in April, while the third season of the show came out in June.)

And how long will the show, itself, last? Hulu CEO Randy Freer recently told Variety:

“The creative process will determine, is it a fourth season, is it five seasons? And I think that’s one of the benefits for creators in the streaming world — shows can take a natural progression, they can live for as long as they should live or they can end. I think it’s unfair sometimes in the characterization of broadcast television that we talk about a show’s been canceled after four years or seven years, whatever it is … Look, I hope, as success goes, there’s 10 seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale.”

This year, The Handmaid’s Tale has been nominated for an impressive 11 Emmys, despite the fact that it is only allowed to compete in categories that honor individual achievement. (Fans may have noticed that the series is absent from a number of the major Emmy categories, and that’s all to do with the Emmys eligibility rules. To compete for an Emmy, a show must air at least half of its season between June 1- of the year preceding the ceremony- and May 31-of the year of the ceremony. This year, the show’s third season didn’t drop until June 5, meaning it will be largely out of contention.)

This year, Hulu was only able to submit two episodes for consideration. It’s nominations fall into the categories of cinematography, production design, sound mixing, costumes, editing, and music competition.

Those eleven nods bring it to an overwhelming total of 44 Emmy nominations. The Handmaid’s Tale has won in categories including Guest Actress, Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress, Writing, and more. The show, based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, went into production in late 2016. It was renewed for its third season in May 2018.

Be sure to tune into the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale tonight on Hulu at 12am ET.