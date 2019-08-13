Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour’s Love Triangle With Blake Horstmann

Hannah Godwin, aka Hannah G., is one of the most sought-after women on Bachelor in Paradise 2019 and she initially hits it off with Blake Horstmann. But, Reality Steve reported Godwin and Horstmann had communicated and flirted prior to filming, so, this shouldn’t be a surprise. When other men started to arrive in Paradise, several wanted to pursue romance with her. One of the men was Dylan Barbour, who was head over heels for the blonde. But, Barbour would have other men to go up against in order to win over Godwin.

Before we get into all the details on the love triangle between Godwin, Barbour, and Horstmann, this is your MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens on Bachelor in Paradise.

Blake Horstmann and Hannah Godwin

Godwin and the other cast members told the cameras they thought Horstmann would use his first date card on her but he ended up taking Tayshia Adams out on his first date in Paradise. This left things wide open for Barbour, who had been eyeing Godwin. Horstmann ends up in confrontations with a couple of the other women, who he had slept with prior to filming and he ends up going back to Godwin for affection.

After Godwin tells Barbour she wants to pursue a relationship of some kind with him, she ends up kissing Horstmann, which understandably upsets Barbour. Host Chris Harrison revealed to People, “He gets right back in the game and goes after Hannah and Hannah’s had a little something going with Dylan. Hannah’s a pretty hot commodity. Blake and her have a connection and it’s undeniable. It’s something that is going to linger.” Harrison then said, “Do I think he’s a bad guy? No. He probably got a little full of himself, started believing all the hype and believing he was as good as everyone was telling him, which happens. Hopefully, he can come back down to earth a little bit. We all need to be humbled from time to time.”

According to Reality Steve, both Barbour and Godwin vie for her affections but Barbour ends up winning her over. ABC reported, “Hannah G. once again feels the push and pull between Dylan and Blake, but one man’s world will crumble as the other one steals her away.”

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Get Engaged

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin are one of the couples who get engaged this season, according to Reality Steve.

As for Blake Horstmann, prior to filming, he dated Kristina Schulman, who confronted him in Paradise about her feeling disrespected by him. After Godwin goes for Barbour, Horstmann again pursues Schulman, but Reality Steve reported that Horstmann gets rejected by her. Reality Steve revealed, “Blake planned a private date for himself with Kristina, but on this date, Kristina told him she wasn’t feeling it and had buried her feelings for him and wasn’t looking to rekindle them in Paradise. So Blake leaves, and Kristina leaves shortly thereafter.”

There have been no reports that Godwin and Barbour have split since the show, so, as far as the public is concerned, these two are still together.