Hannah Godwin’s Ex-Boyfriend Was on ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Godwin may be the most sought after contestant this season on The Bachelorette, but it seems she also has history with an alum of Bachelor Nation.

According to a recent Marie Claire article, Hannah Godwin used to date Bachelorette alum Chris “Cupcake” Strandburg. The news was first reported by US Weekly in January.

At the time, a source told the outlet that she briefly dated Strandburg in the spring of 2018.

The source said the two split “amicably” and have “remained friends.” Chris was a competitor on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the show.

This season, Hannah is at the center of the drama on The Bachelorette; in the middle of a love triangle with Dylan and Blake. But who does she end up with in the end?

Read on, but beware of spoilers!

When Blake first shows up in Paradise, he asks Tayshia Adams on a date, but says he only came to Paradise to pursue Godwin. While Barbour was happy with the move, Hannah admitted she was upset. She told cameras that she had been getting to know Horstmann for a while, and felt blindsided when he chose Tayshia.

Later that episode, Barbour sat Godwin down to tell her that he was very interested in her. Now, the two are engaged! In fact, they give their roses to one another every episode of the season.

Who else gets engaged on this season of the show? Demi and Kristian, her girlfriend, get engaged, as do Chris and Katie. What do we know about Demi Burnett’s girlfriend? According to Life and Style Magazine, Kristian is a good friend of Catherine Agro, a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of the show. That’s how the two met. Reality Steve has said that the producers introduce Kristian before the third rose ceremony, and although Demi has a fling with Derek Path, she chooses to give her rose (and all the remaining roses) to Kristian.

The outlet quotes her as previously saying, “I have kind of been seeing someone, of course, plot twist — it happens to be a woman… It’s not something that I need to label so I feel like I don’t have to proclaim, ‘I am gay, I am straight, I am bisexual, I am this.’ … I like who I like. It doesn’t matter who or what you are, it’s the person.”

“Experiencing all of the different emotions that I have and getting to know myself better and getting to know what I want more, it’s been really confusing,” she continued. “It’s this constant, like, indecisiveness in me and I just feel like the only way for me to truly know what I want and how I want to love and who I want to love is if I try out Paradise. Maybe Paradise is what it’s going to take for me to figure it out.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.