Are Hannah & Hannah’s Mom on ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3?

If you’re watching 13 Reasons Why Season 3 on Netflix and finding that you really miss Hannah, you’re not alone. The character was a central focus for both Season 1 and Season 2, and now she just seems absent from Season 3. She may be mostly gone, but she’s not forgotten. This post will have spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2, along with minor spoilers for Season 3.

Hannah Does Not Appear in Season 3

Hannah never appears on 13 Reasons Why Season 3, unfortunately. It’s likely because Clay really did say goodbye to her at the end of Season 2. She was a hallucination that he constantly saw during the second season, while her tapes served as the narration for Season 1. But at the end of Season 2, at the end of Hannah’s funeral, Clay finally said goodbye. He gave a heartbreaking eulogy about Hannah and how much he loved her. He could see Hannah standing at the back of the church while he spoke. That’s when he said, “Hannah, I love you, and I let you go.”

Clay was able to say goodbye to Hannah and he truly did let her go. He’s no longer seeing her ghost in Season 3. In fact, the actress doesn’t make an actual appearance in Season 3, but we do hear her voice later in the season when her tapes are played for a character who never heard them before. But Katherine Langford herself didn’t film any new scenes for Season 3.

In fact, the job of being the narrator for the season falls to a new girl and a new love interest in Clay’s life named Ani. Fans are divided on how they feel about Ani in Season 3.

Hannah’s Mom Appears Later in the Season

As for Hannah’s mom, she makes an appearance on the series starting with Episode 10 of Season 3. That’s really the first time the Baker family figures prominently in the series again. The specter of Hannah’s death still hangs over them and Clay still struggles with dealing with Hannah’s absence and all the emotional grief left behind. Things that happened with Hannah still haunt him and affect his current relationships. But the Baker family doesn’t truly come back into focus until Episode 10. And even then, with the return of Hannah’s mom, they’re still not a central part of the overall plot for Season 3.

Hannah’s father also does not appear in Season 3. Only Hannah’s mom appears. It’s fitting, as it shows that the teens really are saying goodbye to Hannah and learning to deal with their grief, even though they’ll be carrying the lessons they learned with them for the rest of their lives.

Fans have been vocal about how much they miss Hannah in Season 3.

Fans miss Hannah, although in some ways we’ve been missing her since Season 1. But now the characters are moving forward with their life, and next season will see them embarking on their senior year in high school and looking forward to college. There’s only one season left in the series. It will be fun to see how everything is wrapped up.

