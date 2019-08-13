How Long is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Episode 13 Finale?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale, titled “Mayday,” premieres Wednesday morning, August 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET, and 11:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, August 13. The highly anticipated episode 13 finale will run approximately 1 hour and 5 minutes long (aka 65 minutes), according to Hulu. That’s just a hair longer than most of season 3’s episodes, which usually clock in between 45 and 55 minutes.

According to the Hulu’s TV listings, the show will air at 12 a.m. ET and run until 1:05 a.m. (11 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. CT/9 p.m. to 10:05 p.m. PT), although viewers should remember that the episode generally includes a “previously on” recap at the beginning, end credits and an “Inside the Episode” clip at the end, so that might take up a few minutes of the episode’s estimated runtime.

The official description for episode 13 reads: “June must think about how far she’s willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.” You can read all about episode 13 spoilers and predictions here.

“Mayday” was directed by Mike Barker and written by Lynn Renee Maxcy (executive story editor) and Bruce Miller (created for television by), according to IMDb. Barker has also directed several other popular Handmaid’s Tale episodes, including “Unfit,” “First Blood,” “Seeds” and “June,” among others.

So what can viewers expect during tonight’s episode of the show? Read on for a few short “Mayday” spoilers and theories for tonight’s episode. WARNING! Some Handmaid’s Tale spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!

Based on the short promo that was released for tonight’s episode (which can be viewed above), viewers can expect to see June put her plan into action and attempt to help dozens of children escape Gilead. The promo shows June taking charge of Mayday and making plans to smuggle the children out of the country under cover of darkness. When Commander Lawrence tries to tell her he is “pulling the plug” on the mission because there are search parties scouring the area, (likely still looking for Commander Winslow), June tells him “you are not in charge. I am,” so it’s clear she isn’t going to let anybody get in her way (as we saw with poor Eleanor Lawrence).

However, in typical Handmaid’s Tale fashion, nothing is as easy as it looks, and June will be facing some danger while attempting to get the kids to the airport; we can see her running through the woods while armed guards are shooting in the background, so we expect plenty of resistance from Gilead officials during her mission.

Tune in Wednesday, August 14 at 12:00 a.m. ET (Tuesday, August 13 at 11:00 p.m. CT) to catch the season 3 finale of the The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu. In the meantime, catch up on a detailed recap of episode 12 here.

