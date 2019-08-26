How Long Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Episode 2 Tonight?

Tonight is the second episode in HBO’s new hit TV series The Righteous Gemstones. But if you’re expecting the episode to be as long as it was last week, then you’re in for an unpleasant surprise. Read on for more details about how long tonight’s episode and future episodes will be.

Tonight’s Episode Is Only 30 Minutes Long, Even Though Last Week’s Was an Hour Long

Episode 2 of The Righteous Gemstones tonight is only 30 minutes long. Yes, that means the episode is going to be 30 minutes shorter than the premiere, which was an hour long.

Unfortunately, you can expect all the episodes from here on out to just be 30 minutes long. The premiere episode was an hour, but that was actually an exception. Every other episode in the series’ nine-episode schedule is going to be just 30 minutes long.

So that means tonight’s episode premieres at 10:01 p.m. Eastern, according to HBO’s official schedule, and will end at 10:31 p.m. Eastern. So no, when the episode ends “early” it’s not a mistake. This next episode really is shorter, and every episode will be shorter from here on out.

About Tonight’s Episode

Tonight’s episode is called “Is This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble.” The synopsis for the episode reads: “After discovering Amber, Pontius and Abraham reminiscing about an estranged family member, Jesse tasks his friends with acquiring surveillance footage that could explain the strange events of the night before.”

Here’s HBO’s official description for the hit new series:

Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals) returns to HBO with The Righteous Gemstones. This comedy series tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. McBride will star as main character Jesse Gemstone, who sees himself as a maverick in the ministry game, taking what his father, Eli Gemstone, has built and expanded it for a more modern audience. In addition to playing Jesse, McBride serves as executive producer, creator, writer, and director. Joining McBride in the cast is John Goodman (also seen on HBO in David Simon’sTreme) as Gemstone’s father Eli; Vice Principals’ alum Edi Patterson as Jesse’s sister Judy; Jesse’s younger brother Kelvin (Adam Devine of Pitch Perfect); Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) as Jesse’s wife Amber, a former journalist now devoted to the church; Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as ex-Satanist Keefe Chambers, saved by Kelvin; Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as Judy’s fiance, BJ; and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, a conservative Kenyan, and Eli’s right-hand man. Frequent McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.”

The series can be watched on HBO, HBO Go or HBO Now. You can also catch it on Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel, on an HBO add-on for Hulu, or with an HBO add-on to PlayStation Vue.

The Righteous Gemstones is already enjoying great reviews online, which is a good sign for the show’s future. It’s unique and different from all of HBO’s other series. And although many viewers say that they would prefer if the show was an hour long every week rather than just 30 minutes in length, they still plan to tune in and see what’s next.